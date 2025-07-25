Media logo
Armenia

Pashinyan visits Russia, attends environmental conference in Siberia

by Nate Ostiller
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Official photo.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Official photo.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend a meeting of the International Environmental Conference in Siberian Altai Republic. Pashinyan was accompanied by his wife, Anna Hakobyan.

The visit came amidst a yearslong period of shaky relations between Armenia and Russia. Earlier this year, Pashinyan visited Moscow to participate in the holiday commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory of Nazi Germany in World War II.

During his visit to the Altai Republic, Pashinyan held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. According to an official readout from the Armenian side, ‘the current course of Armenia–Russia relations was discussed’ by the two leaders. ‘The agenda of bilateral cooperation, cooperation within the framework of the [Eurasian Economic Union], as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed’.

A corresponding readout from the Russian side said the two had discussed ‘the latest developments in Russia-Armenia trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural and humanitarian ties’.

‘Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan noted the importance of ensuring that joint projects in various sectors benefit from a favourable environment’.

In an address at the conference reprinted by Mishustin’s office, Pashinyan raised various issues related to the environment and spoke about the need to cooperate with neighbouring countries to address related problems.

Explainer | What's behind Armenia's church-state conflict
As Armenia’s government and church clash, a bitter power struggle is unfolding marked by arrests, outrage, and increasingly crass online attacks.
OC Media

