Pashinyan: we are interested in reconciliation between the West and Georgia

A Georgian journalist asks Pashinyan how the elections might affect Georgia’s stalled relations with the EU and US.

‘We are interested in a reconciliation between the European Union and Georgia, between the United States and Georgia, and that is our position. But [aside from that] of course our cooperation and relations with Georgia will be developed continuously, and it is our brotherly country and we have strategic partnership and without any doubt we will continue [developing] our relationship’, Pashinyan says.