Media logo
Armenia

Pashinyan’s motorcade leader sentenced to 1.5 years in prison after 2022 fatal accident

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Aram Navasardyan during a court hearing. Photo: Hetq.
Aram Navasardyan during a court hearing. Photo: Hetq.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Over three years after a fatal car accident in Yerevan, the Yerevan City Court sentenced Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade leader, Aram Navasardyan, to 1.5 years in prison. Navasardyan was convicted of fatally running over a young pregnant woman, Sona Mnatsakanyan, in April 2022 when accompanying Pashinyan to the Armenian Parliament.

Mnatsakanyan, 28, was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident. She and her unborn child died in the hospital shortly after.

The accident caused outrage in Armenia, especially considering that neither the car that hit the woman nor any other car from the motorcade stopped to assist the woman.

Pregnant woman dies after reportedly being hit by Pashinyan’s motorcade
A 29-year-old pregnant woman has died after being hit by a police car that reportedly accompanied the Armenian Prime Minister in Yerevan. The police have stated that an on-duty officer was responsible for the accident on Tuesday evening; however, they refused to confirm or deny if the vehicle was part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade. The police officer driving the car initially left the scene following the accident but later returned and was arrested on the spot. Armenia’s Inve
OC MediaAni Avetisyan

Following the tragedy, the lengthy court session began, which saw Mnatsakanyan’s family members’ health deteriorate.

On 30 July 2025, a court in Yerevan found Navasardyan guilty of causing a traffic violation resulting in death and of fleeing the scene of an accident.

According to the Monday ruling, aside from the imprisonment, Navasardyan will be deprived of his driving license for 1.5 years, as well as pay ֏4 million  ($10,000) to Mnatsakanyan's family and ֏834,000 ($2,000) for the costs of the expert examination.

Mnatsakanyan’s family had originally demanded ֏10 million ($26,000) in damages to pay for her gravestone and funeral, as well as four years’ imprisonment.

Following the Monday ruling, both sides vowed to appeal the verdict.

According to Navasardyan’s lawyer, Ruben Baloyan, Navasardyan will start to serve his sentence once the appeal stage expires and the verdict enters into effect. RFE/RL also quoted Baloyan as saying that Navasardyan did not exceed the speed limit and was not at fault.

In turn, Mnatsakanyan’s father, Matsak Mnatsakanyan, expressed his disagreement with the verdict and his doubt that Navasardyan would serve his sentence.

A tribute to Sona Mnatsakanyan on the spot of the accident in 2024. Photo: Hetq.

Matsak Mnatsakanyan, according to RFE/RL, had previously expressed his dissatisfaction that Navasardyan was detained only for several days, and on top of that, his service as a police officer was not suspended.

According to the family’s lawyer, Raffi Aslanyan, key evidence of the case had gone missing, specifically, the radio communication between the convoy vehicles, which the lawyer claimed would have revealed who instructed Navasardyan to enter the intersection and who told him it was properly secured.

Mnatsakanyan’s family had argued that if the intersection had been properly closed, ‘their pregnant daughter would not have been able, would not have even had the possibility to enter the dangerous area of the intersection’, RFE/RL reported.

In turn, Civilnet cited the preliminary investigation, saying that Navasardyan violated traffic rules by driving at a speed of about 108.7 km/h, exceeding the permissible 100 km/h limit and did not take measures to reduce the speed.

According to the indictment, Navasardyan ran over ‘a pedestrian walking calmly’.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan
Crime
road accident
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
426 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Zelenskyi says Russia ‘deliberately’ struck Azerbaijan’s SOCAR facility in Ukraine

Daghestani general seriously wounded in war in Ukraine

Three tourists detained in Baku for mocking Alley of Martyrs

Pashinyan’s motorcade leader sentenced to 1.5 years in prison after 2022 fatal accident

Lelo and For Georgia announce Irakli Kupradze as candidate for Tbilisi mayor

Georgian officials barred from participating in Dutch training programme

Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Khamzat Chimaev dedicates UFC victory to Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son Adam

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

OC Media breaks down the Aliyev–Pashinyan–Trump meeting in Washington

OC Media

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 19 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org