Media logo
Armenia

Pashinyan’s wife criticises media for reporting that she had gone on a luxury vacation in Turkey

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Anna Hakobyan (right) with one of her daughters in Armenia’s Syunik Province. Photo via social media.
Anna Hakobyan (right) with one of her daughters in Armenia’s Syunik Province. Photo via social media.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has refuted a Turkish news article claiming she vacationed at a luxury resort in Antalya, Turkey

The article was reportedly published by Sozcu, which alleged Hakobyan vacationed at the Titanic Mardan Palace Hotel from 19–22 June. They also claimed Hakobyan had spent over  €100,000 ($120,000) during her time there.

‘It turned out that the first lady of Armenia first settled in a luxurious presidential suite, “King Suite”, which costs €6,000 ($7,000) per night’, the article read, adding additional claims that Hakobyan also spent money on ‘luxurious things such as a champagne bath, a personal yoga trainer, a personal maid, a yacht rental, and the mini bar’.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, Hakobyan hit back at news reports covering the claims, calling the story ‘a good fairy tale that our undignified, ignorant, and stateless journalists are sharing with joy’.

According to her, the ‘reality’ was that she had been traveling with her daughters in Armenia’s Syunik Province.

‘What can I say, we had a great time!’, Hakobyan wrote.

She gave a full rundown of her schedule, noting that they left Yerevan on 19 June before spending the night in Goris at the HarMar hotel.

The following day, she and her daughters went from Goris to Kapan, where they ‘spent the whole day admiring the Khostup mountain, the city, the River Vachagan, and the people’.

On 21 June, her daughters travelled onwards to Meghri while she returned to Yerevan in order to give a speech on education in Maralik.

‘I spent the whole day at home on Sunday, that is, 22 June, and I have no photo to prove it’, Hakobyan wrote on Facebook, while attaching photos from the rest of the trip with her daughters.

Hakobyan then lambasted the ‘ignorant Armenian journalists’ who ‘have neither a source, nor a correspondent, nor bear the title of reporting news, and they have no shame’.

‘The Armenian Prime Minister’s wife can walk with her children in different cities of Armenia, be in front of hundreds of people for hours, communicate with dozens of people, take pictures, and be video recorded via phones by many people, and our ignorant people will get zero information about it’, she wrote.

Pashinyan’s wife enrolls in two-year graduate programme in China
Her My Step Foundation shared the news, without disclosing how the education fee and other expenses would be covered.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Turkey
Anna Hakobyan
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
85 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Jailed Azerbaijani activist ‘almost beaten to death’ in prison

Georgian radio company’s accounts and assets frozen

Armenia arrests 15 for plotting coup as a new high-ranking clergyman is charged for calls to usurp power

Pashinyan’s wife criticises media for reporting that she had gone on a luxury vacation in Turkey

Georgian Dream’s defamation bill to retroactively cover statements made 100 days before enactment

Georgian census shows a significant increase in population, reaching close to four million

On Azerbaijan devouring its son

Thursday, 26 June 2025

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

On Azerbaijan devouring its son

Dominik K Cagara

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 26 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org