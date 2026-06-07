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Power outages in several polling stations

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Following reports of power outages in several polling stations, the government appointed head of electricity distributor Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA), Romanos Petrosyan, claimed that all polling stations ‘are ensured with uninterrupted electricity supply’.

Petrosyan also said polling stations ‘are equipped with necessary flashlights and backup power sources’ and that representatives of all parties ‘are physically present at the sites, in the immediate vicinity of the sealed ballot boxes’.

He also noted that 2,000 ENA employees are on duty to promptly respond to outages ‘in the shortest possible time’.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
687 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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