Following reports of power outages in several polling stations, the government appointed head of electricity distributor Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA), Romanos Petrosyan, claimed that all polling stations ‘are ensured with uninterrupted electricity supply’.

Petrosyan also said polling stations ‘are equipped with necessary flashlights and backup power sources’ and that representatives of all parties ‘are physically present at the sites, in the immediate vicinity of the sealed ballot boxes’.

He also noted that 2,000 ENA employees are on duty to promptly respond to outages ‘in the shortest possible time’.