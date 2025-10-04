Media logo

‘Revolutionary process’ underway, opposition figure says

Avatar
by OC Media

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

One of the organisers of today’s rally, Murtaz Zodelava, has said outside parliament that ‘a revolutionary process has begun in the country’ and that ‘it must be carried through to the end’.

‘There is no such thing as a two– or three-hour revolution. It is a process that requires several days of struggle, of confrontation, and the revolution will prevail’, he added, according to IPN.

‘I am ready today to throw my own body into the ranks of the special [police] forces, to sacrifice my body and my life for this’, he said.

Zodelava was the one who called on demonstrators earlier this evening to take control of the Presidential Palace.

Speeches at the parliament are sporadically continuing amid clear confusion and dissatisfaction among protesters, due to the lack of a concrete plan.

This comes despite the fact that today’s protest was far from spontaneous: a group of opposition figures — including opera singer Paata Burchuladze, as well as Zodelava and several others — had been announcing the gathering for weeks and fueling expectations of swift change, with Burchuladze saying:

‘We start at four and we finish at four’.

Avatar
OC Media
3432 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Live updates | Local elections in Georgia met with large protest

Former judge says he was almost driven to suicide by pressure from Georgian Dream-linked judges

Tskhinvali city court sentences 8 police officers in Inal Dzhabiev murder

Daghestani MMA fighter Erziman Bayramov suspected of hooliganism

PACE condemns democratic backsliding in Georgia, again

Review | My Grandmother — portraying the well-choreographed chaos of Soviet bureaucracy

Aliyev meets with Macron, Pashinyan, and other leaders in Copenhagen

Armenia and US kickstart consultations on Trump Route

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 03 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org