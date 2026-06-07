Russian–Armenian reportedly detained after viral video saying ‘situation might get complicated’

Armenian authorities have reportedly arrested Russian–Armenian Hovhannes Sahakyan at the airport, after going viral for saying he had only arrived in Armenia for a few hours with his family to vote. He said he was leaving shortly after for fear that the ‘situation might get complicated’.

‘We’re with the kids, so let’s not end up caught in the middle of complications’, he told Shant TV.

Sahakyan reportedly told Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan, an opposition activist, about his arrest. It is not clear on what charges he was arrested. Melik-Shahnazaryan further claimed that Sahakyan’s comments were ‘ironic’ and that he ‘has stood by our Armed Forces for years and has done everything he could to help build a strong Armenia’.