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Russian–Armenian reportedly detained after viral video saying ‘situation might get complicated’

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian authorities have reportedly arrested Russian–Armenian Hovhannes Sahakyan at the airport, after going viral for saying he had only arrived in Armenia for a few hours with his family to vote. He said he was leaving shortly after for fear that the ‘situation might get complicated’.

‘We’re with the kids, so let’s not end up caught in the middle of complications’, he told Shant TV.

Sahakyan reportedly told Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan, an  opposition activist, about his arrest. It is not clear on what charges he was arrested. Melik-Shahnazaryan further claimed that Sahakyan’s comments were ‘ironic’ and that he ‘has stood by our Armed Forces for years and has done everything he could to help build a strong Armenia’.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
687 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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