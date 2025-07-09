Sanctioned deputy head of Georgian Police’s Special Tasks Department resigns

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today Become a member

Mileri Lagazauri, the deputy head of the controversial Special Tasks Department of Georgia’s Interior Ministry, has resigned. The ministry told Publika and other media outlets on Tuesday that Lagazauri had personally made the decision to resign.

The Special Tasks Department manages Georgia’s riot police, which have come under increased scrutiny for their violent tactics used against demonstrators.

Publika and other media outlets did not specify the reasons for his resignation.

Both Lagazauri and the former head of the department, Zviad ‘Khareba’ Kharazishvili, were sanctioned by the US in September 2024 for their role in suppressing protests. They have also been sanctioned by the UK, the Baltic states, and Czechia.

In June 2025, Kharazishvili resigned from his position amidst an ongoing reshuffle of personnel at the Interior Ministry. He was replaced by Roman Kartsivadze.

The government has undertaken numerous personnel changes in recent months. Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze, Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and Education Minister Giorgi Tsuladze have all stepped down from their positions.

The media outlet Netgazeti found that six out of the nine Georgian officials sanctioned by the US and the UK in recent months have either since resigned or been demoted.