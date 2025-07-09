Media logo
Sanctioned deputy head of Georgian Police’s Special Tasks Department resigns

Mileri Lagazauri, the deputy head of the Georgian Interior Ministry's Special Tasks Department (right) and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili (left). Photo: Netgazeti.
Mileri Lagazauri, the deputy head of the controversial Special Tasks Department of Georgia’s Interior Ministry, has resigned. The ministry told Publika and other media outlets on Tuesday that Lagazauri had personally made the decision to resign.

The Special Tasks Department manages Georgia’s riot police, which have come under increased scrutiny for their violent tactics used against demonstrators.

Publika and other media outlets did not specify the reasons for his resignation.

Both Lagazauri and the former head of the department, Zviad ‘Khareba’ Kharazishvili, were sanctioned by the US in September 2024 for their role in suppressing protests. They have also been sanctioned by the UK, the Baltic states, and Czechia.

In June 2025, Kharazishvili resigned from his position amidst an ongoing reshuffle of personnel at the Interior Ministry. He was replaced by Roman Kartsivadze.

The government has undertaken numerous personnel changes in recent months. Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze, Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and Education Minister Giorgi Tsuladze have all stepped down from their positions.

The media outlet Netgazeti found that six out of the nine Georgian officials sanctioned by the US and the UK in recent months have either since resigned or been demoted.

Former Adjara Government Head hospitalised after ‘suicide attempt’
Tornike Rizhvadze resigned from his post in April.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgia’s EU U-turn
