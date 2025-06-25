Georgian Economy Minister Davitashvili resigns

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili has resigned. He will be replaced by Mariam Kvrivishvili, who previously served as his deputy.

According to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Davitashvili will move to the position of Secretary of the Economic Council under the Government and Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister on economic affairs. Kobakhidze explained the decision as the government’s desire to ‘strengthen’ the council by reviewing its staffing and functions.

He stated that relieving Davitashvili from the ‘heavy administrative routine’ of managing the ministry would allow him, in his new role, to ‘more effectively accelerate the country’s economic growth, attract investment, and take other impactful steps’.

Davitashvili has served as Minister of Economy since 2022. Prior to that, he led the Ministry of Agriculture and then the unified Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture for over five years.

During Tuesday’s briefing, he expressed hope for the acceleration of ‘important strategic projects’ and thanked Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, for the opportunity to serve in various high-level positions.

Kvrivishvili, the new minister, previously headed the National Tourism Administration from 2019 to 2020. She then became a Georgian Dream MP but resigned her mandate to serve as Deputy Minister of Economy, a position she held for three years. Following the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections, Kvrivishvili returned to parliament, but after a few months, she once again gave up her mandate to return to the post of Deputy Minister, where she has served until recently.

Davitashvili’s resignation was preceded by the arrest of his former deputy, Romeo Mikautadze, which was announced by the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) on 21 June. Mikautadze, who had served as Deputy Minister since 2021 and as First Deputy from 2022 until February 2024, is accused of abuse of power and money laundering. Mikautadze had held public office prior to these roles as well, having also served as Deputy Minister of Energy.

According to the SSG, between 2017 and 2024, while holding various high-ranking positions, Mikautadze used his official influence for personal gain by granting privileges in the energy sector to certain individuals in exchange for shares in hydropower plants, from which he allegedly earned substantial income.

The SSG also claimed that during his tenure as Deputy Minister of Economy, Mikautadze unlawfully used his position to appoint individuals to roles in public and private organisations, from which he personally benefited.

As a result, investigators state that Mikautadze’s and his family’s wealth increased by millions of lari.

At the court hearing, Mikautadze stated that he had no intention of committing any kind of crime.

In recent months, there have been numerous personnel changes within the Georgian government and state agencies. Among others, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze have stepped down from their positions.

On Tuesday, a decree by Kobakhidze was published announcing the dismissal of the Deputy Defence Minister Giorgi Liluashvili. OC Media contacted the Government Administration to clarify the reasons behind the decision, but has yet to receive an answer.