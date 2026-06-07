Serzh Sargsyan claims international observers are ‘turning a blind eye’

Former President Serzh Sargsyan, whose formerly ruling Republic Party did not take part in the elections, has stated that if the turnout would be 10% more than in the 2021 snap elections, he would consider his party’s decision to not participate in this election as ‘justified’.

He noted that they would support those who gained the most votes and, in case of an opposition victory, that ‘no one will be able to steal their votes’.

At the same time Sargyan claimed that international observers ‘today are turning a blind eye’ towards the election, allegedly in reference to the numerous criminal cases opened in regards to suspected vote-buying.

‘Because their leaders have specific objectives and have invested significant effort — publicly and without concealing it, at the highest level’, Sargsyan said in regards to the international observers.