Azerbaijan

Six Shia women detained in Azerbaijan for ‘staging protest’

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
One of the women before their arrest. Image via Report.
Six Shia women in Azerbaijan have been remanded to three months of pre-trial detention for allegedly staging a protest ‘under the guise’ of a religious ceremony.

The  social media page Hamam Times reported that the women were detained on 14 August as they were distributing alms in commemoration of Arba’in — which is observed 40 days after Ashura, the anniversary of the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Husayn ibn Ali.

According to the pro-government media outlet Report, the six women were remanded to detention on Monday.

The independent media outlet Meydan TV reported that one of the women, Shahla Farajova, was brought to her home as it was being searched by the police. The outlet cited Telegram channel Ar-Rad Info as saying that police switched off cameras in her neighbourhood, and that during the search, they planted a bottle of methamphetamine and a flashdrive with the words ‘ya Husayn’ — an Arabic phrase invoking Husayn often used by Shia Muslims — inscribed on it.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

The chair of the Muslim Unity Movement, Taleh Baghirzada — currently serving a prison sentence on charges of inciting hatred and plotting to overthrow the government — criticised the detentions.

‘The tomorrow of this country opens with illegal arrests and slander’, he said, according to a statement attributed to him on Facebook.

Baghirzada was sentenced following the violent police raids on Baku’s Nardaran neighbourhood in which seven people, including two police officers, were killed in 2015.

Planted drugs and physical abuse: the detention of Muslim activists in Azerbaijan
As tensions with Iran have increased, so have the risks of being a Muslim activist in Azerbaijan. Faced with a lack of evidence, however, Azerbaijani authorities have looked at other ways, from intimidation to false drug charges, to get the results they want. On 26 October, Ahsan Nuruzada, a member of the Muslim Unity Movement, a religious opposition group in Azerbaijan, was detained by four men in civilian clothing. For the next three days, Nuruzada’s family had no idea of his whereabou
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

Yousef Bardouka
A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

