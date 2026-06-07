Strong Armenia supporter detained for attempting to vote twice

The Investigative Committee has reported that at 08:19, at polling station No. 20/56 in the Gegharkunik Province, a supporter of Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Alliance, identified only as A.S., attempted to vote twice. When he tried to, however, the ballot machine printed a receipt with the words ‘attempted double voting’ after which A.S. was arrested.

‘The polling station commission took the coupon to submit to the CEC, after which A.S. was called out of the polling station and presented to a police officer’, the committee stated.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated, with the preliminary investigation ongoing.