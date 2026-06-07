Strong Armenia supporter detained for violating voting secrecy

The Investigative Committee has reported that a supporter of Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Alliance, identified only as S.T., had videotaped ballots and the unused ballot box in polling station 12/20 in the Ararat region. It appears that he did so after the chair of the polling station had been distracted by another man, identified only as H. Kh., who had claimed he had forgotten his voting slip in the polling booth and needed help finding it.