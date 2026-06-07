Three detained in Gyumri on suspicion of bribery
The Interior Ministry has told Armenpress that police have arrested three people in Gyumri on suspicion of giving election bribes.
According to the ministry, they received a report that representatives from an unnamed party or group running for parliament were distributing election bribes in front of a polling station in Gyumri. Following this, police went to the specified address where they reportedly found voter lists and detained the three unnamed suspects.