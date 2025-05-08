Media logo
Thursday, 15 May 2025

Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Regional * On Wednesday morning, Armenia dismissed new Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * On Tuesday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan participated in the official opening ceremony of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting held in Berlin and met his counterparts. Among them was German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, with whom he discussed the defence sector ‘progress and development prospects’. Papikyan also met the UK Minister for the Armed Forces and held in

Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Regional * CivilNet has reported that Vigen Eoljekjian, a Lebanese–Armenian imprisoned in Azerbaijan since 2020, went on  a hunger strike for 15 days in order to be allowed to call his family. His wife, Linda Eoljekjian, said that ‘last week’ they talked to him for the first time since 21 February, for only ‘three minutes’. The family appealed to the Red Cross to learn about his health condition following over two weeks of his hunger strike. Armenia * On Monday night into Tuesday morning,

Monday, 12 May 2025

Regional * In an interview with RIA Novosti, Abkhazian President Badra Gunba said that dialogue between Sukhumi (Sukhum) and Tbilisi will only be possible after Georgia recognises Abkhazia. ‘Our priority is to live in peace with all our neighbours. We want good neighbourly relations with Georgia, so that its leadership realises that they are facing an independent state’, Gunba said. * Over the weekend, Armenia reported that on Friday night, Azerbaijan damaged another house in Khnatsakh, Syuni

Friday, 9 May 2025

Regional * The Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, has stated that Armenia investigated all ceasefire violation claims made by Baku and shared the findings with Azerbaijan, concluding that ‘in general, there were no such violations’. He added that Armenia also provided Azerbaijan with information on violations committed by the Azerbaijani side and expects a thorough investigation. A Factor TV report on Wednesday suggested that talks had taken place between Yerevan and Bak

Former Georgian Defence Minister Okruashvili arrested for refusing to appear at anti-UNM commission

14,000 Daghestanis isolated after rockfall cuts off 53 villages

Georgian Dream passes legislation to simplify banning political parties

Georgia reportedly revokes gun permits for Georgian fighters in Ukraine after Russian court order

Authorities in Kabarda–Balkaria accuse Middle Eastern woman of extremism

UNICEF to reportedly shutter in Azerbaijan ‘in coming months’

Former Georgian Prime Minister Kvirikashvili calls for release of detained protesters

CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 15 May 2025Members only

