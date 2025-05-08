Thursday, 15 May 2025

Wednesday, 14 May 2025
Regional * On Wednesday morning, Armenia dismissed new Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * On Tuesday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan participated in the official opening ceremony of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting held in Berlin and met his counterparts. Among them was German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, with whom he discussed the defence sector ‘progress and development prospects’. Papikyan also met the UK Minister for the Armed Forces and held in