Trump Organisation to build 70-storey Trump Tower Tbilisi along with local partners

The Trump Organisation has announced plans to construct Trump Tower Tbilisi, a 70-storey skyscraper in the Georgian capital. The organisation, owned by US President Donald Trump, said the project will be a joint venture along with four Georgian companies — Archi Group, Biograpi Living, Blox Group, and Finvest Georgia, as well as US developer and previous Trump Organisation partner, the Sapir Organisation.

If completed, Trump Tower Tbilisi would be the tallest skyscraper in the Caucasus by a long stretch, significantly higher than the current tallest building, the Baku Tower in Azerbaijan.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the plans on Saturday, which were later confirmed by the Trump Organisation on social media.

The building will be a ‘mixed-use destination with luxury residences, retail, dining, and lifestyle amenities’, the organisation said.

‘Trump Tower Tbilisi signals the city’s emergence as a key business hub and gateway to international business in Eastern Europe and Asia, as well as its growing profile among global buyers of luxury properties’.

The building is set to be constructed in the city’s Saburtalo district, ‘overlooking Central Park’, a currently dilapidated city park in the midst of long-running but uncompleted renovation. Several other high-profile developments are in the works there.

‘The tower is poised to play a defining role in Tbilisi’s emergence as a hub for international investment, culture, and elevated living at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Asia’, the organisation wrote.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second son and the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, said, ‘the Trump name is synonymous with some of the most luxurious real estate developments in the world, and Trump Tower Tbilisi stands as a continuation of that legacy’.

‘We are proud to bring this globally recognised standard of excellence to Georgia and are especially pleased to collaborate with such respected and professional developers on this project’.

The organisation shared several other plaudits about Tbilisi and Georgia as a whole, describing the country as ‘particularly attractive to international investors and second-home buyers’ and the city as ‘drawing comparisons to emerging luxury destinations such as Lisbon and early-stage Dubai as its hospitality and lifestyle offerings continue to expand’.

‘Beyond its strong investment appeal, Georgia is defined by a rich cultural heritage and a centuries-old winemaking tradition, widely recognised as the birthplace of wine. Paired with its historic architecture, dynamic culinary scene, and rapidly evolving hospitality sector, the country is increasingly positioning itself as a city of the future’.

Trump Tower Tbilisi is not the first real estate project Trump has attempted to get off the ground in Georgia — he previously announced plans in 2012 to construct a similarly branded Trump Tower in Batumi. Construction was supposed to start the following year, but stalled, and the Trump Organisation pulled out of the project in 2017 after his election, allegedly to avoid a conflict of interest. The project was then taken over by the Georgian Co-Investment Fund, backed by Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, and rebranded as the Silk Tower. Construction is set to finish by the end of the decade.

Around the same time, the Trump Organisation also became involved in the construction of a Trump-branded hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan, but ended its affiliation with the project in 2016, again after his election.

It is unclear how Trump Tower Tbilisi would differ in regards to the question of conflict of interest — although Trump nominally handed off ownership of the company in 2017, many questions remain about how he financially benefits personally from the Trump Organisation.

The company has also faced a number of legal challenges in the US in recent years, including a $355 million fine the company was ordered to pay in 2024 after a New York civil fraud trial. The payment was later lowered to $175 million, but the ruling resulted in the organisation receiving what was deemed at the time as a ‘corporate death penalty’. The ability of the Trump Organisation to do business in New York was sharply limited as a result.