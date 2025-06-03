Media logo
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Monday, 2 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held separate phone calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and congratulated him on his 50th birthday. * On Friday, Pashinyan received a delegation led by US Senator Steve Daines. The Prime Minister’s office stated that they discussed ‘prospects for the development of Armenia–US relations, the continued strengthening of democratic institutions, the expansion of economic cooperati

Daily Brief

Friday, 30 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenia accused Azerbaijan of damaging the eight residential buildings in border villages on Thursday night. It claimed that Azerbaijani fire ‘fatally wound[ed] a small [animal]’, presumably livestock. * Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said upon his return from Azerbaijan, that they ‘wish’ that the peace process ‘will be accomplished at the earliest time’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Erdoğan said they were ‘very happy to see looming peace’ and meanwhile they ‘offer [t

Daily Brief

Thursday, 29 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On 26 May, Azerbaijani citizens Hasan Azizov and Namaz Tahmazli were detained while attempting to avoid criminal liability in Georgia by ‘illegally crossing the state border along the Ingur River’ into Abkhazia, the Russian Border Directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported. The department’s press service also reported that the FSB detained a group of foreigners at the same place earlier in May, including ‘Turkish citizens Selcuk Guren, who is wanted international

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had several meetings on the sidelines of the Yerevan Dialogue Forum, including with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. They discussed bilateral issues and ‘expressed hope that the opening of diplomatic representations’ in the two countries would provide ‘additional impetus for advancing the cooperation’. * During the forum, Szijjártó commented on Hungary’s blocking of non-lethal military aid to Armenia from the European Peace Faci

Most Popular

News Stories

Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Pashinyan suggests that the head of the Armenian church has a child

Nurmagomedov stirs controversy after refusing to shake female TV presenter’s hand

Georgian journalist fined $1,800 for ‘blocking road’ while covering protest

Russia registers pro-Ingush independence activist and journalist as a ‘terrorist’

Putin congratulates Pashinyan on his birthday

Two Georgian protesters handed three-year prison sentences on vandalism charges

Bacho Jikidze — the Georgian musician whose sharp tongue cuts through systems and melts hearts

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 03 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org