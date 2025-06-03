Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Monday, 2 June 2025
Armenia * On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held separate phone calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and congratulated him on his 50th birthday. * On Friday, Pashinyan received a delegation led by US Senator Steve Daines. The Prime Minister’s office stated that they discussed ‘prospects for the development of Armenia–US relations, the continued strengthening of democratic institutions, the expansion of economic cooperati