Tuesday, 6 May 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Monday, 5 May 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * A member of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has died, the mission told Armenpress, adding that it happened ‘during his off-duty time’ and the cause of death was ‘natural’. * On Monday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan left for Greece on a working visit. * Following Armenia’s progress in the World Press Freedom Index, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote on Facebook that ‘you [journalists] interpret that freedom as a form of permissiveness, an opportunity t

Daily Brief

Friday, 2 May 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Mikael Agasandyan, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti that ‘if Yerevan does take steps that contradict the law of the Eurasian Economic Union, [...] we have the necessary international legal mechanisms to protect the interests of the other member states of the association’. Azerbaijan * The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared concerns regarding recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack

Daily Brief

Thursday, 1 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Russian daily Vedomosti has reported that the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, and employees of the departments have been tasked to ‘deal with’ Armenia, along with Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and Moldova. Sources told the media that ‘Kiriyenko will be tasked with using soft power in Armenia to advance Russian interests’ ahead of the 2026 Parliamentary election, ‘as they did in the last elections in Abkhazia’. Armenia * A criminal pro

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 30 April 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * As part of his visit to Armenia, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili had a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and the Head of the Armenian Church, Karekin II. * Economic Minister Gevorg Papoyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan have visited the border villages in the Syunik region, staying overnight in Khnatsakh village. According to the Armenian Defence Ministry, the villages they visited have

