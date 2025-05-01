Tuesday, 6 May 2025

Monday, 5 May 2025
Armenia * A member of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has died, the mission told Armenpress, adding that it happened ‘during his off-duty time’ and the cause of death was ‘natural’. * On Monday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan left for Greece on a working visit. * Following Armenia’s progress in the World Press Freedom Index, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote on Facebook that ‘you [journalists] interpret that freedom as a form of permissiveness, an opportunity t