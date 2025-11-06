Ukraine sentences Ingushetia Head Kalimatov in absentia to 8 years in prison

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Following an indictment by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine’s Chernivtsi region, a court has sentenced Ingushetia Head Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov to eight years in prison in absentia for helping finance Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, was the latest case in which high-ranking officials from Russia have been charged in absentia in Ukraine for various crimes involving Russia’s military aggression.

The prosecutors said that Kalimatov had personally worked to ‘systematically direct funds and resources to support Russian occupation forces’ in Ukraine.

‘On his orders, the government of Ingushetia provided one-time payments to citizens who signed contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation — ranging from ₽100,000 ($1,200) to ₽400,000 ($4,900)’.

In addition, Kalimatov helped direct the delivery of a variety of military supplies, including weapons, to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the prosecutors said.

Kalimatov has been previously sanctioned by the US, the EU, and the UK in connection with Russia’s full-scale invasion.