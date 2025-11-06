Media logo
Ingushetia

Ukraine sentences Ingushetia Head Kalimatov in absentia to 8 years in prison

by Nate Ostiller
Ingushetia Head Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov. Official photo.
Ingushetia Head Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov. Official photo.

Following an indictment by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine’s Chernivtsi region, a court has sentenced Ingushetia Head Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov to eight years in prison in absentia for helping finance Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, was the latest case in which high-ranking officials from Russia have been charged in absentia in Ukraine for various crimes involving Russia’s military aggression.

The prosecutors said that Kalimatov had personally worked to ‘systematically direct funds and resources to support Russian occupation forces’ in Ukraine.

‘On his orders, the government of Ingushetia provided one-time payments to citizens who signed contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation — ranging from ₽100,000 ($1,200) to ₽400,000 ($4,900)’.

In addition, Kalimatov helped direct the delivery of a variety of military supplies, including weapons, to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the prosecutors said.

Kalimatov has been previously sanctioned by the US, the EU, and the UK in connection with Russia’s full-scale invasion.

‘He sold his soul’ — the North Caucasians going to war to make a living
Poverty and low wages make enlistment in Russia’s war in Ukraine a tempting offer for many in the North Caucasus.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Nate Ostiller
