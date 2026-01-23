Media logo
United National Movement

UNM issues statement in support of ex-Ukrainian PM Tymoshenko, jailed on corruption charges

by Nate Ostiller
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili (left) talks with former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Tymoshenko before hearings in a courtroom in Kyiv, Ukraine in December 2017. Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky.&nbsp;
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili (left) talks with former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Tymoshenko before hearings in a courtroom in Kyiv, Ukraine in December 2017. Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky.&nbsp;

The United National Movement, Georgia’s former ruling party under ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, has issued a statement in support of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Tymoshenko, currently jailed in a high-profile corruption investigation.

Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, and Saakashvili have long been close allies, particularly when Saakashvili was working in Ukrainian politics after the end of his tenure in office in Georgia.

She served as prime minister on separate occasions under President Viktor Yuschenko, the pro-Western reformer who came to power after the Orange Revolution in 2004, and has unsuccessfully sought the presidency herself several times. Tymoshenko is also known for her distinctive hairstyle.

‘Our Party has a long-standing relationship with Yuliia Tymoshenko, who is a great patriot of Ukraine and a very well-known international figure’, the UNM said on Thursday.

‘We believe that there is a perception that she might be treated unjustly, and we call for a transparent and fair process.

We are confident that she will be vindicated and continue to contribute to the well-being of Ukrainians. Without further hindrance, Ukraine needs her free and Safe [sic]’.

Tymoshenko was arrested earlier in January, and is accused of offering bribes to Ukrainian MPs, including to members of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s Servant of the People party, whom she has long been at odds with.

Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities have said they possess recordings and other forms of evidence that show Tymoshenko had tried to bribe MPs to vote on the dismissal of Zelenskyi’s political allies.

For her part, Tymoshenko has denied the charges, claiming they are ‘absurd’ and politically motivated.

Georgian Foreign Minister Botchorishvili claims Ukraine obstructed Tbilisi’s EU accession
Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha dismissed the accusations, saying only Georgia is to blame for its own failings at the accession process.
OC MediaOC Media
Description of image
Description of image
United National Movement
Georgia
Ukraine
Mikheil Saakashvili
Georgia–Ukraine Relations
Nate Ostiller
239 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Eleven Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians transferred to Armenia, authorities in Yerevan say

UNM issues statement in support of ex-Ukrainian PM Tymoshenko, jailed on corruption charges

Father of Ingush woman who fled domestic abuse says he’s using official channels to track her down

Aliyev, with family in tow, meets Trump in Davos

Georgia’s Security Services seize documents from supermarkets and distributors in food prices probe

Armenia and Azerbaijan join Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace

Georgian court arrests first protesters for standing on the pavement

Friday, 23 January 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters

What would an Iranian revolution mean for the Caucasus?

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 23 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org