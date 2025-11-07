Media logo
Georgia

Georgian Foreign Minister Botchorishvili claims Ukraine obstructed Tbilisi's EU accession

by OC Media
Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili. Official photo.
Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili. Official photo.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili has claimed that Ukraine worked to ‘prevent Georgia from receiving [EU] candidate status’. The comment came shortly after the European Commission released its 2025 enlargement report, in which Ukraine received positive marks while Georgia had the ‘worst enlargement report for any candidate country ever’, according to enlargement chief Marta Kos.

During a series of complaints about the report on Wednesday, Botchorishvili defended the ruling Georgian Dream party’s position on Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war in 2022, Georgian Dream has been widely criticised in the West for not joining sanctions against Russia and continuing to maintain open communications with Moscow. Tbilisi’s position on Russia has contributed to a deterioration in relations with Kyiv.

‘It is shameful when anyone accuses Georgia of lying regarding Ukraine’, Botchorishvili said.

‘Since February 2022, Georgia has done everything to consistently express political support for Ukraine. This support from Georgia has always been present and continues’.

Pivoting to discuss Georgia’s abysmal 2025 enlargement report, Botchorishvili claimed that Ukraine had conspired to impede Georgia’s accession into the EU, echoing longstanding Georgian Dream conspiracy theories that Tbilisi has been punished for not opening a second front against Russia.

‘On Georgia’s path to EU integration and the process of obtaining candidate status, Ukraine at one point displayed a negative attitude, aiming to prevent Georgia from receiving candidate status’, Botchorishvili said.

‘We witnessed firsthand the campaigns that were held in 2022–2023 before we obtained candidate status, and Ukraine’s involvement in opposing Georgia’s European integration in various ways was evident’.

She concluded by saying that, ‘Today, Ukraine is not an EU member, and therefore it cannot have any say regarding Georgia’s EU integration process’.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Botchorishvili’s accusations the following day on X.

The Ukrainian government has set the end of 2028 as a target date for ending accession negotiations.

Georgia, on the other hand, opted in 2024 to suspend efforts to join the EU until 2028. The latest enlargement report found that Georgia, already in dire straits in the 2024 report, had devolved even further — to the point that it was explicitly called a ‘candidate country in name only’.

Aside from Botchorishvili, other Georgian Dream officials have dismissed the findings of the report, claiming to remain fully committed to joining the EU.

Zelenskyi says Europe has ‘lost Georgia’ at the UN, prompting pushback from Georgian Dream
In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi also said ‘Georgia is depend[ent] on Russia’.
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgian Dream
Ukraine
EU candidate status
Georgia–Ukraine Relations
OC Media
3535 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Ukraine captures Azerbaijani citizen fighting for Russia

Former Armenian Economy Minister Kerobyan arrested amid corruption probe

Russian political consultants forced to leave Abkhazia after being found working illegally

Georgian Foreign Minister Botchorishvili claims Ukraine obstructed Tbilisi's EU accession

Azerbaijani civil society members attend forum in Armenia

Opinion | Is Azerbaijan sincere with its peace rhetoric or just bargaining with the West?

Georgian police successfully prevent protesters from blocking road

Kabarda–Balkaria woman charged after criticising Chechen Akhmat commander Alaudinov

Show more
Our Newsletters

Ivanishvili’s ‘Georgian Dream’ of a populist right-wing Europe

Robin Fabbro

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 07 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org