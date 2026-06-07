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Police detain Strong Armenia supporter on charges of campaign obstruction

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

The Investigative Committee has reported that a supporter of Samvel Karapeytan’s Strong Armenia Alliance, identified only as S.S., had been arrested on charges of obstructing campaigning.

The criminal proceedings stem from an incident on 16 May in which a group of Strong Armenia supporters in the settlements of Norashen and Metsavan allegedly obstructed the campaign of the ruling Civil Contract party.

During the preliminary investigation, public criminal prosecution was initiated against 12 individuals, six of whom were detained, while the remaining six were placed under house arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
213 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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