Police detain Strong Armenia supporter on charges of campaign obstruction

The Investigative Committee has reported that a supporter of Samvel Karapeytan’s Strong Armenia Alliance, identified only as S.S., had been arrested on charges of obstructing campaigning.

The criminal proceedings stem from an incident on 16 May in which a group of Strong Armenia supporters in the settlements of Norashen and Metsavan allegedly obstructed the campaign of the ruling Civil Contract party.

During the preliminary investigation, public criminal prosecution was initiated against 12 individuals, six of whom were detained, while the remaining six were placed under house arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.