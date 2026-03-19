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Georgia–US Relations

US imposes hefty visa bonds on Georgia

by Yousef Bardouka
Georgian protesters carrying US flags and photos of US President Donald Trump and Representative Joe Wilson. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Georgian protesters carrying US flags and photos of US President Donald Trump and Representative Joe Wilson. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The US has imposed visa bonds on Georgia, ranging from $5,000–$15,000, after the country’s inclusion among a list of ‘high-risk’ countries the US associates with visa overstays.

According to the US State Department, Georgian nationals will require bonds when applying for a non-immigrant visa as of 2 April.

Georgia was included in the list of 50 countries whose citizens are expected to post a visa bond when applying for US visas on Wednesday. Those include 24 African countries, seven Oceanic countries, and 11 Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

According to the State Department, any national traveling on passports issued by these countries found eligible for B1/B2 visas, or tourist or business visas, must post a bond for $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, which would be determined during the applicant’s visa interview.

‘A bond does not guarantee visa issuance.  If someone pays fees without a consular officer’s direction, the fees will not be returned’, the State Department said.

Bonds paid are refundable if the traveler complies with US visa terms.

According to CNN, the US State Department proposed the introduction of visa bonds for business and tourist visas in 2025. It began enforcing the bonds as part of a 12-month pilot programme in August of that year.

According to 2024 statistics published by the US Department of Home Security (DHS), Georgians on B1/B2 visas recorded a total overstay rate of 7.43% — slightly higher than Armenians who had a 6.33% rate. Azerbaijanis had an overstay rate of 2.02%.

The highest overstay rates came from Chad and Laos, both hovering around 28%. Neither country was listed among the 50 subject to visa bonds.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry commented on the bond programme, urging ‘Georgian citizens to strictly comply with US visa regulations and not violate the current visa regime’.

The programme comes as US President Donald Trump escalates his rhetoric against immigration, pledging to deport millions of illegal immigrants while simultaneously making it more difficult to immigrate or visit legally.

The subject of visa liberalisation for Georgians has long been discussed, but little has come to fruition.

In 2025, the US House of Representatives passed the MEGOBARI Act, which offered the prospect of easing the difficulties Georgians face when attempting to get a US visa as a carrot if the ruling Georgian Dream party reversed its democratic backsliding. The specific measures that would impact the visa process were not outlined.

The bill, which has since remained stalled in the Senate for almost a year, would also add sanctions and other punitive measures against Georgian Dream if the trend was not reversed.

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Georgia–US Relations
The United States
Georgia
Yousef Bardouka
212 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

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