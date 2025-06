Regional * The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), one of the largest and most influential Armenian–American lobbying groups, has raised alarms regarding ‘the prospect that Azerbaijan will use the Israel–Iran conflict as cover for renewed aggression against Armenia’. They called upon the US government to ‘take immediate action to de-escalate’ the situation, as well as to ‘draw a clear red line against any attempt by Azerbaijan, Turkey, or any other country to further destabilise the