Media logo
Armenia

Yerevan denies plans to change constitution under Azerbaijani pressure

Avatar
by OC Media
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Official photo.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Official photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Armenia’s government has rejected claims that it is preparing to amend the country’s Constitution under pressure from Azerbaijan or any other foreign power.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Yerevan ‘has not assumed and will not assume any obligation before a third party to change its constitution.’

‘As in the past, there is no such issue on any coordinated agenda’, Mirzoyan said. ‘Amending or adopting a new constitution is an internal matter and a decision for the Armenian people alone’.

His comments follow renewed statements from Azerbaijani officials linking the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia to constitutional changes in Yerevan. Baku has long objected to Armenia’s 1990 Declaration of Independence, which references Nagorno-Karabakh, arguing that it contradicts Armenia’s recent recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Armenian authorities have in turn consistently rejected these demands, insisting that constitutional reform, if it happens, will not be made to satisfy external conditions. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other senior officials have said that plans for a new constitution are part of a broader reform process aimed at strengthening state institutions.

Still, the government’s pledge to rewrite the constitution has raised concerns among opposition figures and civil society groups, who suspect the move could be politically motivated or influenced by the ongoing peace negotiations.

Meanwhile, discussions over regional transport routes — including the so-called ‘Zangezur corridor’ through Armenia’s Syunik province — have added further strain to negotiations. Yerevan has rejected the term, arguing that any transit arrangement must remain under Armenian jurisdiction and control and that the only legitimate term for the road is Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Explainer | What you need to know about the historic Aliyev–Trump–Pashinyan meeting
While the meeting fell short of seeing Armenia and Azerbaijan sign an official peace deal, it represented a significant step forward.
OC MediaNate Ostiller

Mirzoyan’s remarks appeared aimed at easing growing speculation at home that the government might concede to foreign demands as part of the peace process. ‘All decisions regarding Armenia’s Constitution belong to our citizens,’ he said.

Armenia
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Avatar
OC Media
3477 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Yerevan denies plans to change constitution under Azerbaijani pressure

Heydar Aliyev’s longtime ally Ramiz Mehdiyev charged with treason

Russia’s FSB says 280 people arrested on suspicion of terrorism in the North Caucasus in 2025

Russia confiscates three Moscow apartments from former North Ossetian official’s daughter

Georgian Dream to seek political bans for ‘several hundred’ individuals

Armenian authorities crack down on the church, again

Moldovan Prime Minister candidate from Sandu’s pro-Western party denies links to Ivanishvili

Two Russian National Guard officers killed in truck accident in Daghestan

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 15 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org