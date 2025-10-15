Yerevan denies plans to change constitution under Azerbaijani pressure

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Armenia’s government has rejected claims that it is preparing to amend the country’s Constitution under pressure from Azerbaijan or any other foreign power.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Yerevan ‘has not assumed and will not assume any obligation before a third party to change its constitution.’

‘As in the past, there is no such issue on any coordinated agenda’, Mirzoyan said. ‘Amending or adopting a new constitution is an internal matter and a decision for the Armenian people alone’.

His comments follow renewed statements from Azerbaijani officials linking the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia to constitutional changes in Yerevan. Baku has long objected to Armenia’s 1990 Declaration of Independence, which references Nagorno-Karabakh, arguing that it contradicts Armenia’s recent recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Armenian authorities have in turn consistently rejected these demands, insisting that constitutional reform, if it happens, will not be made to satisfy external conditions. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other senior officials have said that plans for a new constitution are part of a broader reform process aimed at strengthening state institutions.

Still, the government’s pledge to rewrite the constitution has raised concerns among opposition figures and civil society groups, who suspect the move could be politically motivated or influenced by the ongoing peace negotiations.

Meanwhile, discussions over regional transport routes — including the so-called ‘Zangezur corridor’ through Armenia’s Syunik province — have added further strain to negotiations. Yerevan has rejected the term, arguing that any transit arrangement must remain under Armenian jurisdiction and control and that the only legitimate term for the road is Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Mirzoyan’s remarks appeared aimed at easing growing speculation at home that the government might concede to foreign demands as part of the peace process. ‘All decisions regarding Armenia’s Constitution belong to our citizens,’ he said.