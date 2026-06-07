Zourabichvili congratulates Pashinyan shortly after polls close

Former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili congratulated Pashinyan at 21:05, just an hour after polls closed at 20:00. Votes are still being counted and preliminary results have yet to be announced.

Warmest congratulations to @NikolPashinyan! Today, Armenia firmly chose a free, independent & European future. This historic vote reinforces democracy and solidifies our region’s place in the family of European nations. 🇬🇪🤝🇦🇲 — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) June 7, 2026