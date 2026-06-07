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Zourabichvili congratulates Pashinyan shortly after polls close

by Yousef Bardouka

Former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili congratulated Pashinyan at 21:05, just an hour after polls closed at 20:00. Votes are still being counted and preliminary results have yet to be announced.

Yousef Bardouka
246 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

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