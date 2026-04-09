AfD moves to expel Chechen-born member Noah Krieger

The German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has launched a procedure to expel its member Noah Krieger, who was born in Chechnya as Murad Dadaev.

Representatives of the party’s Lower Saxony branch told the Russian media outlet iStories and the German investigative project Correctiv about the decision, but did not specify the reasons. Earlier, in late March, Dadaev had travelled to Chechnya and met with local officials.

Dadaev, aged 36, is the brother of Suleiman Dadaev, who was convicted in Austria for the 2009 killing of Umar Israilov, an opponent of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov. On 24 February 2022, after serving his sentence, Suleiman Dadaev flew from Vienna to Moscow, where he obtained a passport under the name Surkho Shikaro.

As reported by iStories, Murad Dadaev arrived in Europe with the assistance of his brother Suleiman. In Germany, he became a member of the AfD’s regional structure in Lower Saxony and maintained contacts both with German politicians and with members of the Chechen diaspora close to Kadyrov. In particular, he had close ties with Said-Magomed Ibragimov, whom human rights organisations have linked to the biker group Guerilla Vaynakh Nation, which is alleged to be involved in violent crimes. Ibragimov has also been seen in the company of Chechen Prime Minister Magomed Daudov and his deputy Abuzaid Vismuradov.

In interviews, Murad Dadaev said he holds dual Russian and German citizenship. In addition to political activity, he also established several companies in Hanover and, in 2023, rented a historic mansion of around 850 square metres to host events, according to investigations. He was later evicted by police for failing to pay rent.

In March, Murad Dadaev travelled to Chechnya, where he attended a session of the regional parliament with Kadyrov and presented a Luftwaffe dagger from the Third Reich bearing a swastika to Chechen Deputy Prime Minister Akhmed Dudaev. He also met with the commander of the Kadyrov police regiment Zamid Chalaev and took part in firearms training with Chechen special forces instructor Khusen Alkhanov.

Dudaev and Chalaev are under international sanctions for war crimes committed during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the abduction of Ukrainian children.

In April, Murad Dadaev met with Chechnya’s human rights commissioner Mansur Soltaev, who is also under sanctions from the EU and Ukraine in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Following the meeting, the sides said they intended to cooperate to address ‘difficult life situations of natives of the republic’.



It is not known whether Murad Dadaev plans to return to Germany. He previously stated that his dual citizenship allows him to enter the EU without restriction.

Murad Dadaev, under his German pseudonym Noah Krieger, is a prominent figure on German social media, with more than 400,000 followers on Instagram. His public rhetoric is openly nationalist and provocative, advocating for the deportation of people who ‘cannot behave themselves’ and declaring the need to ‘cleanse Germany of all the unworthy’.