Akhmat club fighter expelled after assault on women in Grozny

In Chechnya, MMA fighter Dzhikhad Yunusov, described as a ‘favourite’ of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, has been expelled from the Akhmat Fight Club following a conflict with two women in Grozny. A video has surfaced showing Yunusov beating the women at the entrance hall of their residential building.

The conflict reportedly began over a surveillance camera installed by Yunusov’s neighbours in the building entrance. The camera’s field of view included the door to Yunusov’s flat, which led to a dispute between the neighbours. The published footage shows the man first shouting at the women, one of whom appears to be an older woman, before beginning to beat them.

After the video emerged, Chechen police announced that they had launched an inquiry. Said-Akhmed Arsunukaev, the deputy head of one of Grozny’s police departments, stated that the Interior Ministry had received a complaint alleging battery against two women — identified only as Lorsanova and Dagaeva. According to him, the report was officially registered and a ‘lawful decision’ would be taken following the inquiry. At the time of publication, there was no official information indicating whether Yunusov was detained.

On the same day, the Akhmat Fight Club announced Yunusov’s expulsion. The club’s statement said the decision had been taken on the instructions of Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister and Sports Minister Akhmat Kadyrov — the son of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov. The statement said the fighter’s behaviour ‘does not correspond to the moral, spiritual, and ethical standards’ upheld by the club.

‘We cannot allow the behaviour of our fighters to undermine the reputation of the club they represent, as well as that of the entire Chechen people and our republic as a whole’, the Akhmat statement said.

It also stressed that respectful treatment of women and elders ‘has always been a priority for the Chechen people’.

Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister and National Policy Minister Akhmed Dudaev also commented on the incident. According to him, violence against women in the republic is ‘unacceptable both from the standpoint of the law and from the standpoint of religious and national norms’. He said the incident ‘would receive a legal assessment’.

‘I understand that our ill-wishers would very much like to see a situation in our region where women are unprotected. But thanks to the strong-willed policy of the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, women in the republic are protected by the law, by religious norms and by the traditions of the peoples of the republic. Naturally, this incident will receive a legal assessment, and the guilty party will receive deserved punishment’, the minister said.

At the time of publication, however, no criminal case against the athlete had officially been announced. Russian law provides for both administrative and criminal liability for battery depending on the severity of the consequences.

Yunusov, 35, is one of Chechnya’s best-known MMA fighters. According to Chechen opposition blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, Yunusov is ‘one of Kadyrov’s favourites’.

Yunusov competed in the featherweight division and took part in ACA, WFCA, and ACB tournaments. According to specialist sports resources, he began his professional MMA career in 2012. Over that period, Yunusov fought more than 25 bouts. His record includes victories over Russian and foreign opponents, including Brazilian fighter Leonardo Limberger and Georgian fighter Paata Robakhidze.

Yunusov is a World Cup MMA champion and a Chechen champion. He was also a silver medallist at the Combat Sambo World Cup and held the Commonwealth of Independent States jiu-jitsu title belt.

Yunusov was most active in the WFCA and ACA leagues associated with the Akhmat club. In 2021 he secured several notable victories, but his results later declined. The fighter’s last official bout took place in August 2024 at ACA 178, where he lost to Hafiz Sakibekov by judges’ decision. The defeat was his third in a row. After that, Yunusov effectively disappeared from professional tournaments, although in early 2026 he told followers that he had met with ACA management and hinted at a possible return to the sport. No new fight was officially announced.

ACA President Magomed Bibulatov also commented on Yunusov’s actions on social media, making clear that the athlete no longer had any connection to the organisation.

‘I’d like to comment on the situation involving Dzhikhad Yunusov. He fought his last bout in the ACA league two years ago, after which a decision was made to release the athlete from his contract. The reason was a losing streak that had already reached three fights. So when the media today writes: “An ACA league fighter did this or that…” you need to verify the information. Yunusov has not been an ACA fighter for a long time, and the league bears no responsibility for what he does. ACA does not approve of such behaviour, whether it concerns those under contract or those who have been released from it’, Bibulatov said.

Yunusov himself has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

