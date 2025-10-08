Media logo
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations

Aliyev again prompts Armenian criticism for use of term ‘Zangezur corridor’

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the Organisation of Turkic States summit in Gabala. Official photo.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the Organisation of Turkic States summit in Gabala. Official photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

During the 12th summit of the Organisation of Turkic States, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev again used the term ‘Zangezur corridor’ to refer to the Trump Route, a plan to connect Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan through Armenia. The term was also featured in the summit’s declaration, prompting criticism from Yerevan.

Aliyev made the remarks during the summit held in Gabala, northern Azerbaijan, on Tuesday, while speaking about Azerbaijan’s role in international transit projects.

‘In this context, one of the key outcomes of the Washington summit was the opening of the Zangezur corridor. This corridor is significant as a new transport artery and serves as a second route within both the Middle Corridor and the North-South Corridor’, he said.

The Washington summit of early August saw Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump initial the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace treaty and announce plans for the establishment of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Despite having agreed to the name of the route, Aliyev and other Azerbaijani officials have continued to use the term ‘Zangezur corridor’ instead, sparking repeated criticism from Armenian authorities who insist that the term contains territorial claims against Armenia.

The term is considered problematic for its reference to Armenia’s Syunik region as ‘west Zangezur’.

On Tuesday, the term was also used by the Secretary General of the organisation, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who said: ‘The opening of the Zangezur Corridor, alongside the revival of the ancient Silk Road, will create new economic and transit opportunities for our countries’.

The route was referenced twice in the summit’s declaration adopted on the same day.

The first reference was indirect, with the organisation welcoming the results of the Washington summit and agreements reached regarding the opening of transit links.

The second featured the use of the term ‘Zangezur corridor’, with the organisation expressing support to efforts by member states to ‘operationalise and to develop’ the route.

The use of the term was swiftly criticised by Yerevan, with Pashinyan’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, stressing that the ‘narrative presented by the President of Azerbaijan cannot in any way pertain to the territory of the Republic of Armenia’.

‘Only the TRIPP and Crossroads of Peace projects are being implemented within the Republic of Armenia, as clearly stipulated in a number of international documents’, Baghdasaryan said.

Founded in 2009, the Organisation of Turkic States is an international organisation bringing together Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Hungary, which is not a Turkic nation, has been an observer in the organisation since 2018.

Aliyev meets with Macron, Pashinyan, and other leaders in Copenhagen
Azerbaijan has long been at odds with France, largely over French support for Armenia.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Ilham Aliyev
Zangezur corridor,
Trump Route
Azerbaijan
Armenia
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
135 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Aliyev again prompts Armenian criticism for use of term ‘Zangezur corridor’

Local fined after Armenia’s Shaki Waterfall dyed pink for gender reveal

Wednesday, 8 October 2025

Detentions continue after 4 October protests as state vows to clamp down on daily demonstrations

Georgia’s Imedi TV cites far-right figures and pro-Russia media in 4 October coverage

Russian propagandists criticise Kadyrov for promoting proposal to feature Chechnya on new ruble banknote

Review | Tonratun — A dispatch from a communal Armenian bakery

Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan announces parliamentary elections bid

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 08 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org