Aliyev and Zelenskyi sign six agreements in Azerbaijan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has visited Azerbaijan, where he and President Ilham Aliyev discussed security and energy cooperation and signed six agreements to expand their cooperation. While there, Zelenskyi met with a Ukrainian team stationed in Azerbaijan to share ‘its experience and expertise in protecting the skies and critical infrastructure facilities’.

The brunt of the visit appears to have taken place in Gabala, in northern Azerbaijan — a region bordering Russia to the south — on 25 April. It was Zelenskyi’s first official visit to Azerbaijan.

In a joint press conference after their expanded meeting, Aliyev said the two discussed ‘joint initiatives, including investment-related matters’.

‘Our trade turnover has exceeded half a billion dollars’, Aliyev said.

He noted that they discussed military cooperation and that there were ‘excellent opportunities for joint production’.

In turn, Zelenskyi spoke about the six agreements they had signed earlier that day, saying ‘the number one field is security’.

‘Ukraine has demonstrated resilience during this war against the aggressor and is now sharing its experience’, Zelenskyi said. ‘Today, I spoke with our experts who are currently in Azerbaijan. They are certainly supporting our colleagues. Of course, we will develop our cooperation and co-production’.

This was a likely reference to a Ukrainian team stationed in Azerbaijan to share its ‘expertise in protecting the skies and critical infrastructure facilities’. Zelenskyi had met with the team, whose head briefed him on the ‘initial results of their work’ — which Ukraine says was under the framework of an international cooperation programme initiated by Ukraine.

It is not yet clear what sort of support this Ukrainian team of experts provides to Azerbaijan. However, on 19 April, Zelenskyi stated that Ukraine had signed defence export agreements with Middle Eastern countries on drone warfare and integrated air defence systems.

‘We already have requests from 11 more countries — the Middle East and the Gulf, and we are also gradually looking at the Caucasus’, Zelenskyi said on Twitter.

We have already reached 10-year agreements with three key countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. We already have requests from 11 countries – the Middle East and the Gulf, plus we’re also gradually turning our attention to the Caucasus.



Within this Drone… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 19, 2026

Speculation had since emerged as to which Caucasus country he was referring to.

In the press briefing, Zelenskyi added that defence and security cooperation with Azerbaijan had ‘taken a very serious step today by signing the relevant documents’. He stressed that this cooperation is ‘not only about weapons’, but rather a ‘global matter — one of stability for nations’.

Zelenskyi also expressed hope that negotiations with Russia would take place in Azerbaijan — ‘if Russia is ready for diplomacy’.

He additionally thanked Aliyev for the humanitarian aid Azerbaijan has sent to Ukraine throughout the war.