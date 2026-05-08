Armenia arrests suspects in two Karapetyan-linked alleged vote-buying cases

Armenian authorities have launched two separate investigations over allegations of vote buying on behalf of Russian–Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenian Alliance of Parties. Karapetyan, in turn, has refuted the involvement of his alliance.

In the case announced on Thursday, an unspecified number of people were arrested on suspicion of vote-buying and attempts to obstruct free voting through threats.

Those detained are reportedly linked to an unnamed Armenian businessperson based in Russia’s Orenburg region.

In March, Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) detected signs of possible foreign interference ahead of the country’s 7 June parliamentary elections.

Based on intelligence, the FIS said various actors in an unnamed foreign country, who reportedly present themselves as representatives of that country’s intelligence agency, ‘are attempting to exert pressure’ on individuals of Armenian origin and Armenian nationals engaged in economic activities there.

In its statement on Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Committee said in coordination with other relevant state bodies they ‘obtained evidence’ supporting the allegations that they had offered ‘debt relief’ and ‘job promises’ to voters in exchange for support of Karapetyan’s alliance.

‘In addition, the same individuals attempted to obstruct the free exercise of the voting rights of several residents of the Sisian community in Syunik Province, by threatening them with violence’, the statement read.

The authorities also released wiretapped phone recordings to support their allegations. The announcement came on the same day Karapetyan held a press briefing rejecting all claims of vote-buying involving his camp.

‘We, as the leading force, have no need to give bribes’, Karapetyan stated.

Despite Karapetyan’s denial of their involvement, the Anti-Corruption Committee announced further arrests on Friday, this time in the Shirak province, again without disclosing the number of individuals involved.

According to authorities, the Strong Armenia party’s representative in the Ani community, along with close relatives and others, allegedly organised bribery schemes in favour of the alliance.

They reportedly ‘concealed’ the bribes by registering these individuals in the party’s local offices and paying them ֏80,000 ($220) to ֏200,000 ($550) as ‘salaries’.

Officials also accused another individual linked to the party of attempting to influence voters through material incentives, as well as issuing threats against those who refused to comply with demands allegedly made on behalf of ‘high-ranking figures’ in the post-Soviet mafia network known as the thieves-in-law.

For this case as well, wiretapped phone calls were released, along with other documents allegedly showing the names of those involved.

These are the latest of similar criminal cases involving Karapetyan’s affiliates launched in the last several months.

Karapetyan’s alliance is expected to be the main challenger of the ruling Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections.