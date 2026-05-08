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2026 Armenian parliamentary elections

Armenia arrests suspects in two Karapetyan-linked alleged vote-buying cases

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Samvel Karapetyan. Screengrab from a press briefing on 7 May 2026.
Samvel Karapetyan. Screengrab from a press briefing on 7 May 2026.

Armenian authorities have launched two separate investigations over allegations of vote buying on behalf of Russian–Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenian Alliance of Parties. Karapetyan, in turn, has refuted the involvement of his alliance.

In the case announced on Thursday, an unspecified number of people were arrested on suspicion of vote-buying and attempts to obstruct free voting through threats.

Those detained are reportedly linked to an unnamed Armenian businessperson based in Russia’s Orenburg region.

In March, Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) detected signs of possible foreign interference ahead of the country’s 7 June parliamentary elections.

Based on intelligence, the FIS said various actors in an unnamed foreign country, who reportedly present themselves as representatives of that country’s intelligence agency, ‘are attempting to exert pressure’ on individuals of Armenian origin and Armenian nationals engaged in economic activities there.

Armenia arrests two Russian nationals over alleged money smuggling
The arrests come as Armenia prepares for parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 June.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

In its statement on Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Committee said in coordination with other relevant state bodies they ‘obtained evidence’ supporting the allegations that they had offered ‘debt relief’ and ‘job promises’ to voters in exchange for support of Karapetyan’s alliance.

‘In addition, the same individuals attempted to obstruct the free exercise of the voting rights of several residents of the Sisian community in Syunik Province, by threatening them with violence’, the statement read.

The authorities also released wiretapped phone recordings to support their allegations. The announcement came on the same day Karapetyan held a press briefing rejecting all claims of vote-buying involving his camp.

‘We, as the leading force, have no need to give bribes’, Karapetyan stated.

Despite Karapetyan’s denial of their involvement, the Anti-Corruption Committee announced further arrests on Friday, this time in the Shirak province, again without disclosing the number of individuals involved.

According to authorities, the Strong Armenia party’s representative in the Ani community, along with close relatives and others, allegedly organised bribery schemes in favour of the alliance.

They reportedly ‘concealed’ the bribes by registering these individuals in the party’s local offices and paying them ֏80,000 ($220) to ֏200,000 ($550) as ‘salaries’.

Officials also accused another individual linked to the party of attempting to influence voters through material incentives, as well as issuing threats against those who refused to comply with demands allegedly made on behalf of ‘high-ranking figures’ in the post-Soviet mafia network known as the thieves-in-law.

For this case as well, wiretapped phone calls were released, along with other documents allegedly showing the names of those involved.

These are the latest of similar criminal cases involving Karapetyan’s affiliates launched in the last several months.

Karapetyan’s alliance is expected to be the main challenger of the ruling Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections.

Armenia arrests senior member of Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia party
This is the latest arrest involving members and affiliates of the Strong Armenia alliance.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections
Samvel Karapetyan
Armenia
Arshaluys Barseghyan
621 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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