Armenia arrests senior member of Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia party

A senior member of Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Alliance of Parties, Artur Avanesyan, has been arrested. Avanesyan, who is not included in the alliance’s candidate list, is described as the head of its security team, tasked with planning the party’s security policies.

Following media reports, the Anti-Corruption Committee confirmed the arrest on Monday, but said it would not provide further details at this stage.

According to Public TV, Avanesyan was arrested on ‘suspicion of giving electoral bribes’.

According to state-run Armenpress, Avanesyan is a retired colonel in the Armenian Armed Forces and a war veteran. Hetq reported that he previously served as a commander of a special forces unit in the Nagorno-Karabakh army.

Following the arrest, Karapetyan’s nephew, Narek Karapetyan, wished the Anti-Corruption Committee a ‘peaceful interrogation’.

‘We must replace those who fulfil the dreams of Azerbaijanis with those who fulfil the dreams of Armenians’, Karapetyan wrote.

Separately, on the same day, Armenia’s Investigative Committee announced it had opened an investigation into four family members over alleged material incentives for participation in a Strong Armenia rally held on 11 April.

The authorities released only the initials of the individuals, but alleged that the family had promised ֏10,000 ($27) to ‘a group of persons, including minors’ for their participation in the rally. Aside from the financial incentives, the family reportedly also organised transport from Pokr Mantash in the Shirak Province to Yerevan and, after returning to the village, provided the promised amount.

One family member has been placed under house arrest with a travel ban, two others have been placed under administrative supervision with a travel ban, and finally a minor has been placed under educational supervision.

These cases are the latest of several investigations involving Karapetyan’s affiliates, which authorities say are related to alleged electoral bribery or inducement of participation in party rallies.

Public opinion surveys suggest Karapetyan’s alliance is expected to be the main challenger to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on 7 June.