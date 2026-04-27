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2026 Armenian parliamentary elections

Armenia arrests senior member of Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia party

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Artur Avanesyan (centre) together with Samvel Karapetyan’s nephew, Narek Karapetyan (right), laying flowers at Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan. Official photo via Strong Armenia.
Artur Avanesyan (centre) together with Samvel Karapetyan’s nephew, Narek Karapetyan (right), laying flowers at Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan. Official photo via Strong Armenia.

A senior member of Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Alliance of Parties, Artur Avanesyan, has been arrested. Avanesyan, who is not included in the alliance’s candidate list, is described as the head of its security team, tasked with planning the party’s security policies.

Following media reports, the Anti-Corruption Committee confirmed the arrest on Monday, but said it would not provide further details at this stage.

According to Public TV, Avanesyan was arrested on ‘suspicion of giving electoral bribes’.

According to state-run Armenpress, Avanesyan is a retired colonel in the Armenian Armed Forces and a war veteran. Hetq reported that he previously served as a commander of a special forces unit in the Nagorno-Karabakh army.

Following the arrest, Karapetyan’s nephew, Narek Karapetyan, wished the Anti-Corruption Committee a ‘peaceful interrogation’.

‘We must replace those who fulfil the dreams of Azerbaijanis with those who fulfil the dreams of Armenians’, Karapetyan wrote.

Vardanyan-linked party announces cooperation agreement with Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia
The Country to Live party, linked to Ruben Vardanyan, will cooperate with Samvel Karapetyan’s alliance.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Separately, on the same day, Armenia’s Investigative Committee announced it had opened an investigation into four family members over alleged material incentives for participation in a Strong Armenia rally held on 11 April.

The authorities released only the initials of the individuals, but alleged that the family had promised ֏10,000 ($27) to ‘a group of persons, including minors’ for their participation in the rally. Aside from the financial incentives, the family reportedly also organised transport from Pokr Mantash in the Shirak Province to Yerevan and, after returning to the village, provided the promised amount.

One family member has been placed under house arrest with a travel ban, two others have been placed under administrative supervision with a travel ban, and finally a minor has been placed under educational supervision.

These cases are the latest of several investigations involving Karapetyan’s affiliates, which authorities say are related to alleged electoral bribery or inducement of participation in party rallies.

Public opinion surveys suggest Karapetyan’s alliance is expected to be the main challenger to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on 7 June.

Armenia arrests 14 affiliates of Karapetyan for alleged election bribery
This is the latest in a series of arrests involving members of tycoon Samvel Karapetyan’s party.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections
Armenia
Samvel Karapetyan
Arshaluys Barseghyan
608 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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