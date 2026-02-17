Armenia deports Chechen who threatened to murder daughter

Armenian authorities have deported a Chechen man who had been arrested earlier in February for threatening to kill his daughter. The man has also been banned from reentering Armenia, human rights defender Artur Sakunts told Civilnet on Monday.

The deportation comes following the high-profile murder of Chechen woman Aishat Baimuradova in Yerevan after she had fled, fearing threats from her family. The primary suspects in the case are Russian nationals.

Sakunts said authorities will help provide the woman, who is still in Armenia, with additional security for the time being.

The announcement comes after Armenia’s Interior Ministry reported earlier in February that police had received a call from a foreigner, who said her friend’s father had showed up in Yerevan threatening to kill his daughter, before abducting her.

The man was arrested later that day and the woman was recovered.

‘Taking into account a similar tragic incident in the past, when harassment was not reported to the police, swift actions helped the police to prevent tragic consequences’, the Interior Ministry said, apparently referencing the Baimuradova case.