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Armenia detains VP of the Armenia Business Council of the Russian Federation

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Armenia’s Investigative Committee has reported that the Vice President of the Armenian Business Council of the Russian Federation, identified only as A.G., was arrested today.

According to the investigation, A.G. arrived in Armenia on 31 May, after which they ‘publicly promised via Telegram channel to move [Armenian] citizens living in[Russia] to [Armenia] for free and to take care of all organisational issues related to the move, in order to ensure their participation in the regular [Armenian elections]’.

The investigation is ongoing to identify all persons involved in the alleged scheme.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
213 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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