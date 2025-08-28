Media logo
Azerbaijan and Uganda to cooperate in mineral production and infrastructure development

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Ugandan counterpart, John Mulimba. Official photo.
Uganda’s Foreign Minister John Mulimba has told Azerbaijani media that his country expected to conclude an agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in the exploration and production of minerals and infrastructure developments.

In conversation with Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet Report, Mulimba said on Thursday that a Ugandan delegation had discussed prospects for cooperation in the petrol and gas sector, mining, and hydropower during a visit to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

‘Uganda has rich water resources, and along the Nile River there are several waterfalls suitable for the construction of hydroelectric power plants. Some of them have already been successfully implemented’, Mulimba said, adding that his country wished to utilise Azerbaijan’s experience to build additional hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

‘Uganda is rich in mineral reserves. For example, we have a lot of gold, we have lithium. We have rare earth metals, in particular, cobalt. We also have iron ore. Therefore, we are looking forward to signing an agreement on cooperation and joint activities in the field of exploration and production of minerals [and] construction of infrastructure,’ he added.

Neither Mulimba nor Azerbaijani officials have specified a timeframe for the implementation of any projects between Uganda and Azerbaijan.

Aliyev says he still wants ‘Zangezur corridor’, claiming it would also benefit Armenia
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he hoped that the ‘Zangezur corridor’ project would be realised ‘very soon’.
Azerbaijan
Uganda
Economy
Mining
energy
