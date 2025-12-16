Azerbaijan proposes ban on vapes

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

A draft law that would ban the sale, import, manufacture, and use of electronic cigarettes in Azerbaijan has been submitted to parliament.

Under the proposed law, any ‘nicotine-containing electronic cigarette’ would fall under the legislation’s purview, while ‘heated tobacco products’, such as those produced by the brand Iqos, would remain legal.

A heated tobacco product is described as ‘a product consisting of tobacco (a tobacco mixture) and non-tobacco components used in its production, intended for the inhalation of a nicotine-containing aerosol generated during the heating process — without ignition and without the formation of tobacco smoke—into the human body via the respiratory tract’, APA wrote.

As part of the proposed law, related restrictions would come into place concerning advertisements for vapes, including removing vapes and their components from the list of excise goods among other measures.

There have been previous attempts by the government to impose restrictions on their sale, such as a raise in excise taxes on vapes and other related products.

However, vapes and other electronic cigarettes remain widely available in Azerbaijani stores, with media outlets noting that import rates had increased in 2025.