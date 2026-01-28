Azerbaijan to deliver LNG and bitumen to Armenia via railways

Azerbaijan will deliver liquified gas (LNG) and bitumen to Armenia via Azerbaijani rail networks, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan has said. Azerbaijani pro-government media has said the products would be sourced from Russia.

The agreement adds to a growing list of exports coming from Azerbaijan to Armenia as the two countries push ahead towards signing a peace agreement.

Papoyan announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘reached an agreement’ on the transport of LNG and bitumen via rail through Azerbaijan’s territory on Tuesday.

While he did not specify a timeframe for the implementation of the agreement, Papoyan added that Armenian businesses ‘can now take advantage of this opportunity as well’.

Papoyan has not offered any additional details on the agreement, but the transport of the products will likely take place via Georgia.

While Azerbaijan has not officially commented on the agreement, pro-government Azerbaijani media outlet APA reported that the LNG and bitumen would be sourced from Russia.

Azerbaijan sent its first batch of fuel to Armenia in December 2025, having exported more shipments since, in addition to other products, such as wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan.

On 21 January, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the energy systems of Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘will definitely and unequivocally be interconnected’.

He noted that there had been a significant drop in fuel prices following the Azerbaijani fuel imports starting from December 2025.

In the absence of the infrastructure required for direct trade, the two countries have primarily conducted business through Georgian territory.

Armenia is currently paving the way for the construction and implementation of the Trump Route (TRIPP) — a US-backed and mediated infrastructure project that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory.

Both Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have stressed that their countries intend to import and export cargo directly via rail in the future.

‘Yes the transport goes through Georgia, but one day it will go through Armenia. One day, Armenia [cargo] will go directly through Azerbaijan, and that day is not too far away’, Aliyev said earlier in January.