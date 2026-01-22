Pashinyan says Armenian and Azerbaijani energy systems of ‘will definitely’ be interconnected

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan has said that the energy systems of Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘will definitely and unequivocally be interconnected’.

Pashinyan added that as a result of this, both Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘will mutually, under the same conditions, make use of both export and import possible conditions’.

The remarks were offered on Wednesday in response to a question from Artur Khachatryan, an opposition MP from the Armenia Alliance faction.

Khachatryan additionally asked about the potential ‘reciprocal benefit’ for Armenia in return of providing the route connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave, as mentioned in the TRIPP Implementation Framework, signed by Armenia and the US in January.

Pashinyan said that Armenia had already received part of these benefits, such as a significant drop in fuel prices following the Azerbaijani fuel imports starting from December 2025. Another example of the benefits was the imports of Russian and Kazakh wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijan, starting from November 2025.

Khachatryan further asked when and under what conditions Armenians would be able to cross the Azerbaijani border by an Armenian train, and whether there would be reciprocal front and back offices so that Armenians would not have to interact directly with Azerbaijanis — similar to the arrangements outlined in the Trump Route implementation framework.

Pashinyan focused on the political implications of the question and did not provide a direct response, stating that crossings would be possible once the railway is ready.

‘The railway that your faction leader [Seyran Ohanyan] and political leader [Robert Kocharyan] together dismantled and sold’, said Pashinyan, sarcastically adding that it is impossible to carry trains on one’s shoulders.

Pashinyan also said that cargo was currently being transferred through Georgia, as there is no railway directly connecting Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier this week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a panel discussion at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that Azerbaijan had ‘de facto unilaterally opened the corridors’.

‘Yes the transportation goes through Georgia, but one day it will go through Armenia. One day, Armenia [cargo] will go directly through Azerbaijan, and that day is not too far away’, Aliyev said.

Earlier in January, Armenia and Azerbaijan conducted a joint inspection of the current condition of the Yeraskh–Sadarak railway section.

According to the Armenian authorities, the inspection ‘aimed to assess the technical suitability of the railway section for the movement of specialised railway construction equipment in order to implement comprehensive measures for the restoration of the infrastructure’.