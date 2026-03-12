Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani journalist ends hunger strike after jail retracts meeting restrictions

by Aytan Farhadova
Fatima Movlamli. Photo via social media.
Fatima Movlamli. Photo via social media.

Imprisoned journalist Fatima Movlamli ended her hunger strike on Tuesday after Elnur Ismailov, the head of the Baku Pretrial Detention Centre, reportedly backed down on new restrictions that required all meetings to be held through a glass partition.

Movlamli was detained as part of the criminal case against independent media outlet Meydan TV in February 2025 and accused of smuggling.

She announced she was going on a hunger strike in protest of the ban on meetings without a glass partition on 8 March.

The news about the ban was circulated after protests by the detained journalists of Meydan TV  Aytaj Ahmadova (Tapdig), Aysel Umudova, Khayala Aghayeva, and Ulviyya Guliyeva (Ali) in the detention centre.

On 26 February, they had refused to meet with family in the visiting room where a glass partition had been installed.

Ahmadova told her mother that the detention centre administration cancelled open meetings to all prisoners in the centre, as well as journalists.

Detained Meydan TV journalists refuse meetings after jail builds glass partition in visiting room
Imprisoned politicians also said they had been mistreated in prison.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

Later, Movlamli’s mother said she had started a hunger strike, adding that after her daughter’s decision, all her belongings had been confiscated by prison officials.

‘The journalist’s main demand is the restoration of the right to open meetings with family members and the protection of the detainee’s rights’, wrote Movlamli’s mother Vusala Movlamova.

On Tuesday, Movlamova stated that her daughter ended her hunger strike.

‘The Baku Pretrial Detention Centre administration promised to allow prisoners to openly meet with their families’, she wrote.

Following Movlamli’s decision to go on a hunger strike, Meydan TV editor-in-chief Aynur Ganbarova (Elgunesh) also refused to attend a family meeting through a glass partition.

Although Movlami has now ended her hunger strike, other imprisoned individuals in the detention centre have continued theirs, including prominent opposition leader Tofig Yagublu, currently on the 18th day of his hunger strike, and Nurlan Gahramanli, an imprisoned journalist in the Meydan TV case, who started a hunger strike on 16 January.

Both are protesting their unfair arrests and demanding their immediate release.

Imprisoned Azerbaijani politician Tofig Yagublu ends hunger strike after 40 days
Yagublu had been on hunger strike in protest against his sentencing on charges of fraud and forgery.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
Human Rights
hunger strike
Azerbaijan’s Media Crackdown
Aytan Farhadova
323 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Turkish commander says Turkey ‘ready to provide military assistance’ to Azerbaijan

Two Ingush men sentenced to life imprisonment over Crocus City Hall terror attack

The Iran war is raising hopes — and fears — among Azerbaijanis

Pashinyan says Brussels–Tbilisi rift is ‘biggest problem’ for Armenia’s EU bid

Azerbaijani journalist ends hunger strike after jail retracts meeting restrictions

Kadyrov condemns ‘treacherous’ US–Israeli attacks on Iran

Aliyev meets European Council President Costa in Baku

Iran attacks oil tanker in Iraqi waters reportedly carrying over 20 Georgians

Show more
Our Newsletters

The Iran war is raising hopes — and fears — among Azerbaijanis

Aytan Farhadova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 12 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org