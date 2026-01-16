Media logo
Breaking: Kadyrov’s son Adam reportedly in critical condition after car accident

by OC Media
Ramzan Kadyrov (left) and Adam Kadyrov (right), Photo: screenshot from video.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s 18-year-old son Adam was in a car accident and is apparently in serious condition, RFE/RL has reported, citing sources. The opposition-linked Telegram channel NIYSO also shared information about the alleged crash, adding that there were unconfirmed reports Chechen UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev may have also been involved.

Two sources told RFE/RL that Kadyrov, aged 18, is being treated in a Grozny hospital.

NIYSO and other sources reported that Chimaev may have died, speculation that has already been picked up in Russian media.

‘The roads to the hospital are closed because Adam was taken there. He’s unconscious and in intensive care, they say. We don’t know for sure what state Kadyrov’s son is in’, a source told RFE/RL.

NIYSO emphasised, however, that the information about Chimaev’s involvement has not been confirmed, and that another of those injured may be the son of another high-ranking Chechen official. Other sources, including the state-run have claimed that Chimaev is in Dubai and was not involved.

Shortly after reports of the accident emerged, Chechnya Today, a state-run news outlet, denied rumours of Chimaev’s death.

They cited a source close to his entourage as saying that he ‘is in Dubai. He’s doing well’.

The media outlet has not touched on reports of Adam Kadyrov’s hospitalisation.

Adam Kadyrov turned 18 in 2025, and is widely considered to be among his father’s preferred candidates to succeed him.

By the age of 18, Adam already held several significant public and governmental positions. He heads his father’s security department, serves as Secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council, oversees the Chechen Interior Ministry, and supervises the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, as well as a Defence Ministry battalion.

Chechen Parliament approves appointment of Kadyrov’s son as deputy prime minister
He also remains Chechnya’s minister for physical culture and sport.
Breaking: Kadyrov's son Adam reportedly in critical condition after car accident

