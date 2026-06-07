Media logo

Catholicos Karekin II: ‘Keep the Armenian statehood unshakeable’

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Catholicos Karekin II has cast his vote at Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

‘I made my choice so that the Lord may keep the Armenian statehood unshakable, bless our people to overcome difficult trials and build a strong, secure, law-abiding state’, he told journalists upon leaving the polling station.

Tensions between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Karekin II grew to an all-time high prior to the elections, with Pashinyan making it clear he intends to oust Karekin II from his position as head of the Church.

Explainer | How Pashinyan is working to topple Catholicos Karekin II
As parliamentary elections grow nearer, tensions between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian Apostolic Church continue to build.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
213 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Live updates | Polls open in Armenia in crucial parliamentary elections

Armenian election commission rejects appeal to deregister main opposition group

Georgia expels activist ‘at risk of death penalty in Iran’ to unspecified country

Russia hints at possible EAEU membership for Azerbaijan amidst rift with Armenia

Opinion | The silent revolution: What happens when Armenia’s diverging generations meet at the polls?

Georgia cracks down on cryptocurrency mining in Svaneti

Armenia says citizens returning to vote may be called up for military training

Georgia denies asking US ‘what it would take’ to restart relations

Show more
Our Newsletters

Bob Amsterdam brings American-style info wars to Armenia

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 June 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks