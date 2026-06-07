Catholicos Karekin II: ‘Keep the Armenian statehood unshakeable’

Catholicos Karekin II has cast his vote at Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

‘I made my choice so that the Lord may keep the Armenian statehood unshakable, bless our people to overcome difficult trials and build a strong, secure, law-abiding state’, he told journalists upon leaving the polling station.

Tensions between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Karekin II grew to an all-time high prior to the elections, with Pashinyan making it clear he intends to oust Karekin II from his position as head of the Church.