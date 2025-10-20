Media logo
Chechnya

Chechen Deputy Prime Minister threatens to confiscate cars for littering

by Yousef Bardouka
Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov with his son-in-law, Deputy Prime Minister Viskhan Matsuev. Via social media.
Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Viskhan Matsuev, the son-in-law of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, has announced that the authorities will confiscate the vehicles of anyone caught littering.

Matsuev made the announcement through a post on Instagram featuring AI-generated footage.

In the caption, Matsuev wrote about initiatives to clean up cities, villages, and forests in Chechnya, but noted that residents often leave rubbish behind after spending time in parks and forests.

‘We all love to spend time in the woods, by the rivers, in the mountains — but after such trips, we often leave bags, plastic bottles, disposable dishes, and other trash. It causes great damage to nature, spoils its beauty, and harms animals. I ask everyone: do not leave trash after vacation! Take everything with you, keep our forests and rivers clean’, Matsuev wrote.

He added: ‘those who are caught littering from cars or throwing rubbish in undesignated places could have their vehicles confiscated’.

‘Such measures are necessary to put order and stop the irresponsible attitude towards cleanliness’, he continued.

In their coverage of the post, independent media outlet Caucasian Knot noted that Russian legislation currently only provides for the confiscation of vehicles from officials and legal entities for administrative violations.

Matsuev is husband to Kadyrov’s eldest daughter, Aishat Kadyrova. Kadyrova served as a deputy prime minister for almost two years before her resignation in February. At the time of her resignation, she said that she believed such work is more suitable for a ‘strong man’.

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s eldest daughter, Aishat Kadyrova, has resigned as the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister, stating that she now believes such work is more suitable for a ‘strong man’.

Kadyrov’s daughter resigns as Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister
Ramzan Kadyrov’s eldest daughter claimed a ‘strong man’ would be more suitable for the position.
Yousef Bardouka
141 articles

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.



As Azerbaijan and Russia apparently make up, have we learned anything?

Nate Ostiller

