Chechnya warn against use of ‘masculine elements’ in women’s clothing

Chechnya’s Culture Ministry has urged designers against the use of elements ‘originally associated with men’s national dress’ in women’s clothing, citing the use of gazyrs — gunpowder cartridges found on Caucasian traditional clothing — on hoodies for women.

The Culture Ministry issued a statement condemning the use of gazyrs in designs, saying that the use of such elements is an ‘infringement on masculine symbolism and a violation of centuries-old traditions’.

The statement, published on Instagram, featured several photos showing women wearing hoodies featuring gazyrs. OC Media was unable to independently verify the source of the photos.

‘This practice contradicts the traditional customs and cultural values of the Chechen people, where for centuries there has been a clear distinction between male and female attributes — both in clothing and symbolism’, the ministry said.

‘Women’s national clothing of the Chechen Republic and the entire Caucasus have long been distinguished by its sophistication, grace, and nobility, reflecting femininity, modesty, and inner strength. These outfits carry a special aesthetics and a deep meaning, which does not require borrowing male attributes.’

They urged designers to ‘maintain respect for the traditions and cultural codes of the people’ when creating modern designs.

Comments under the post have praised the ministry’s decision, with many stressing that such design elements go against Chechen traditions.

Gazyrs as seen on a traditional Caucasian coat worn by a Georgian man during the Family Purity Day procession in Tbilisi in May 2023. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

While gazyrs were traditionally used to store gunpowder for rifles, they are still an integral part of traditional menswear in the North and South Caucasus. Several modern Caucasus-based fashion brands have created designs featuring gazyrs, both for men and women — including at least one operating in Chechnya.