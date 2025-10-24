Chechen authorities announce ‘explanatory talks’ with women who do not cover their heads

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Chechen authorities have announced plans to hold ‘explanatory talks’ with women who do not wear headscarves and their relatives.

Amir Sugaipov, the first Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs in Chechnya and assistant to Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, outlined the plans in a post on Instagram, a social network banned in Russia. In an interview to Chechen news agency Chechnya Today he specified that the measures concern ‘not the hijab, but a simple headscarf or at least a strip of cloth’.

The post included a photograph of a young woman viewed from behind, her hair uncovered. Sugaipov described the headscarf as ‘a simple, modest element that reflects respect for culture and traditions’ and said, ‘It is pleasant to see a cultured, modestly dressed woman with her head covered’.

Sugaipov explained that ‘most girls who wear their hair loose and go out without a scarf think it makes them look more attractive’.

‘But this is not so. From the point of view of aesthetics, religion, Chechen adat, traditions, and customs, a woman looks much more dignified and beautiful with her head covered’, he added.

He also claimed that many young women dress to attract men, but ‘no respectable man who honours his traditions, religion, and self-respect will chase after such behaviour. Every reasonable person understands this’.

According to Sugaipov, the talks are preventive in nature and are intended as ‘care for our sisters’. He added that they will also involve the parents of the women.

Sugaipov said these measures are necessary ‘so as not to cross the line beyond which our values are lost’ and emphasised: ‘We will not allow anyone, under any pretext, to cross that line’.

He also noted that similar work is already being conducted on social media: ‘Order has been restored — those who posted inappropriate content were spoken to calmly. No one was scolded. Everyone understood, removed the posts. This is primarily in their interest and for the good of society. Now we will promote the idea of wearing headscarves and culturally appropriate clothing, in the spirit of Chechen traditions’.

Chechen authorities regularly announce new restrictions for women, citing the preservation of traditions, and Sugaipov is actively involved in these efforts. On 4 October, Sugaipov was awarded the Kadyrov Order ‘for significant contribution to youth policy and active work with young people in the region’.

In July, Sugaipov drew attention to the growing popularity of advertising featuring women modelling collections from Grozny stores. He met with shop owners and held discussions with them. This meeting followed the closure of several women’s clothing stores, officially due to ‘inappropriate content on social media’.