Coronavirus live updates | Mufti of Ingushetia reportedly dies of COVID-19

12 April 2020 OC Media
Mufti of Ingushetia, Abdurakhman Martazanov. Photo via Obzor.io.
2h ago
12/04/2020

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

12 Apr 2020, 09:30

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Sunday, 12 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Mufti of Ingushetia, Abdurakhman Martazanov, who was hospitalised on 10 April in Nazran, has succumbed to COVID-19 Ria Novosti and Interfax reported, citing Ingushetia’s Health Ministry. 

In Azerbaijan, six more opposition activists have been sentenced to administrative detention in the latest of a series of arrests of members of the opposition.

All six were charged with violating the country’s quarantine regime.

Read the full story: Six more opposition activists arrested in Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that the country’s government will vote on extending the state of emergency, which was put in place in the country on 16 March and is set to expire on 13 April.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

