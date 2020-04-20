Coronavirus live updates | Daghestani Vice Prime Minister in intensive care

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public

Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims

Analysis | Study suggests large numbers in Georgia to celebrate Easter in church

Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’

‘Stay home or what happened to Italy will happen to us’ Georgian health official warns churchgoers

Georgian Government will not close churches — ‘especially on Easter’

Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Sunday, 19 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

On Friday, media outlet Derbent and other local news sources reported that Anatoliy Karibov, Vice Prime Minister of Daghestan, was placed in intensive care at the Republican Centre of Infectious Diseases in the city of Makhachkala.

Armenia’s Embassy in Russia has announced that 100 Armenian citizens were flown to Armenia on a charter flight from Krasnodar today. Priority was given to those who were facing housing problems in Krasnodar, those who have children, those who require post-surgery recovery and treatment in Armenia or those who are in an otherwise extremely difficult situation.

In Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced that the special quarantine regime in the country will be prolonged until 4 May. They also announced that the borders with Georgia and Iran will also be closed until this date.

With the decree of acting President Valeriy Bganba, a state of emergency with a curfew has been extended in Abkhazia until May, though some regulations have been relaxed. As a result, Abkhazian authorities will allow agricultural markets, closed since 28 March, to function for three days a week starting tomorrow.

