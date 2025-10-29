Court named after Putin to open in Chechen capital Grozny

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

A new district court named after Russian President Vladimir Putin will open in the recently created Putin district of Grozny. The decision to establish the Putin District Court was made by the Supreme Court of Russia.

According to the court’s press service, the creation of the new judicial body is connected with ‘an increase in the number of cases handled by Grozny’s courts’ and with ‘the need to ensure citizens’ access to justice’.

The Putin district was created in 2023 by a decree from the Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov. The new administrative unit was established with the stated aim of ‘improving management efficiency’ and ‘taking into account population growth’ in the eastern part of the city.

The new court will be the fifth in Grozny, which currently has the Leninsky, Oktyabrsky, Zavodskoy, and Staropromyslovsky district courts.

The first section of a new Grozny district named after Putin opened in October. Kadyrov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak attended the opening ceremony on Tuesday, which coincided with Putin’s birthday.

The total area of the district is 300 hectares, and it is intended to house 150,000 residents.

During the opening ceremony, Kadyrov described the district as a modern residential complex with wide streets, landscaped courtyards, and social infrastructure. The project plans include multiple schools, two cultural centres, a madrasa, a mosque, a sports complex for people with disabilities. Kadyrov noted that the project will create more than 20,000 jobs and provide infrastructure for a comfortable life for residents.

He also added that he intends to invite Putin to the official opening of the entire district. Its construction should be completed by 2027.

In turn, Novak emphasised that naming the district after Putin was symbolic. He recalled that in 2004, Putin, together with the first president of the Chechen Republic and Kadyrov’s father, Akhmad-Hadzhi Kadyrov, decided to rebuild Grozny following the mass destruction that occurred during the two Chechen wars, a process continuing to this day.

The construction of the district is part of Grozny’s city infrastructure development programme. The new buildings are being constructed in the local ‘vainakh’ architectural style, which, according to Kadyrov, will become a new architectural landmark of the Chechen capital.

Earlier, pro-government media reported that the new residential complexes were being built with the participation of local entrepreneurs and business structures, who take part in the project as part of social and investment cooperation with regional authorities. Kadyrov stated that the district is a ‘business project’ through which local entrepreneurs can express their gratitude to Putin.

Kadyrov explained in September that the district was named after Putin in gratitude for his support and restoration of the republic. Since 2008, Grozny’s central avenue has also been named after the Russian president.