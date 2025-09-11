Media logo
Armenia

Echoing Aliyev, Pashinyan slams the now-dissolved OSCE Minsk Group

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right) at the White House on 8 August. Photo via social media.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right) at the White House on 8 August. Photo via social media.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has criticised the now-dissolved OSCE Minsk Group, saying that looking back, he saw ‘there has never been anything useful in the activities of that group’. The statements echo those of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who regularly and harshly criticised the group.

Pashinyan offered his remarks on Wednesday at a Q&A session at parliament.

‘[The Minsk Group’s] work was aimed at deepening the conflict and serving as a lever to keep not only Armenia but the entire region in a “puppet position” ’, the Armenian state agency Armenpress quoted Pashinyan as saying.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Pashinyan further claimed that all negotiations under the Minsk Group format were aimed at increasing Armenia’s dependence on others and reiterated his claim that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue had been resolved long ago, only ‘we were not informed about it’.

‘If it had been resolved, why weren’t we told? Because the issue of Armenia was on the agenda. How to resolve the issue of Armenia? What would have happened as a result? There would have been a division of Armenia’s territorial integrity, a loss of sovereignty, and a loss of independence’, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan’s remarks regarding the OSCE Minsk Group, which had been the only internationally mandated format for mediating the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, came following its official dissolution that began on 1 September.

OSCE dissolves Minsk Group
The official end date for all administrative functions is 1 December.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka

Pashinyan and Aliyev signed an application to dissolve the Minsk Group in early August during an unprecedented US summit between the two leaders, along with US President Donald Trump.

The group’s dissolution had long been a demand by Azerbaijan as a precondition to signing a peace agreement with Armenia, which still remains unsigned, but was initialled in Washington in August.

Aliyev has repeatedly criticised the Minsk Group using harsh language — the latest attack came in late August, when Aliyev announced in Kalbajar that Azerbaijan had achieved what it wanted — ‘the contemptible Minsk Group is living its last days’.

‘In fact, it did not and could not do anything’, he said.

There are forces that want to ‘abort established peace’

While at parliament, Pashinyan reiterated that peace was established between Armenia and Azerbaijan on 8 August during the Washington summit. He claimed, however, that this peace was ‘outside’ the political agenda of many, accusing certain unnamed groups of seeking to ‘destroy’ and ‘abort’ the peace.

‘It is impossible not to see that there are forces with such interests in Armenia, both in the distant and near vicinity’, Pashinyan said, and later directly accused the opposition of seeking such.

MP Anna Grigoryan, from the opposition Armenia Alliance faction, argued that despite Pashinyan’s efforts to ‘persuade’ the public, no peace has been established. In response, Pashinyan directly accused the opposition of having intentions to ‘destroy’ peace.

‘I will not allow you to do that, do not even dream of it’, Pashinyan said.

‘Whoever threatens the independence and sovereignty of Armenia, I will threaten [them] in such a way that their blood pressure will increase’, Pashinyan warned.

Opinion | Sovereignty through defeat: Pashinyan’s reframing of Armenia’s post-2020 reality
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent comments on the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict reflect a reframing of history for propaganda needs.
OC MediaTigran Grigoryan
Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan
Ilham Aliyev
OSCE Minsk Group
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
454 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Echoing Aliyev, Pashinyan slams the now-dissolved OSCE Minsk Group

Russian singer Alla Pugachyova calls Chechen leader Dzhokhar Dudaev ‘a decent and respectable man’

Georgia’s Kavelashvili calls Charlie Kirk ‘another victim of liberal fascism’

Armenian MPs call for drug and STI tests during clash in parliament

Germany condemns the ‘baseless attack’ on Ambassador Fischer by Georgian Dream’s Papuashvili

Putin dismisses Ingushetia’s interior minister

From noxious fumes to empty pledges: Yerevan’s long struggle with its ‘toxic bomb’ dumpsite

Georgian police detain two Georgian Dream supporters for assaulting protesters

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

The US dithers while Georgia’s democracy continues to collapse

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 11 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org