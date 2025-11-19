EU postpones meeting with Georgia ‘due to presence of sanctioned official’
The EU has confirmed that the annual human rights dialogue meeting scheduled with Georgia in Brussels for 21 November has been postponed, with reports indicating that the EU cancelled the meeting due to there being a sanctioned Georgian official amongst the delegation.
The EU’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Anita Hipper, told Georgian independent media outlet Netgazeti the meeting had been postponed ‘due to circumstances hindering the Georgian side’.
Netgazeti has reported that the meeting had been indefinitely postponed. They cited Realpolitik as saying that the annual meeting was cancelled due to the Georgian Dream ‘government’s attempt to include sanctioned individuals in the delegation’.
Alexandre Crevaux-Asatiani, the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party’s foreign spokesperson, has similarly claimed that the meeting was cancelled due to the presence of a sanctioned individual.
It is unclear which individuals were to attend the meeting or the nature of any sanctions imposed on them. The EU as a body has not imposed sanctions on any Georgian officials, however, several EU member states have placed Georgian officials under sanctions of various kinds, including Czechia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.