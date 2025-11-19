Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

EU postpones meeting with Georgia ‘due to presence of sanctioned official’

by Yousef Bardouka
Georgian and EU flags. Photo: European Policy Centre.
Georgian and EU flags. Photo: European Policy Centre.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

The EU has confirmed that the annual human rights dialogue meeting scheduled with Georgia in Brussels for 21 November has been postponed, with reports indicating that the EU cancelled the meeting due to there being a sanctioned Georgian official amongst the delegation.

The EU’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Anita Hipper, told Georgian independent media outlet Netgazeti the meeting had been postponed ‘due to circumstances hindering the Georgian side’.

Netgazeti has reported that the meeting had been indefinitely postponed. They cited Realpolitik as saying that the annual meeting was cancelled due to the Georgian Dream ‘government’s attempt to include sanctioned individuals in the delegation’.

Alexandre Crevaux-Asatiani, the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party’s foreign spokesperson, has similarly claimed that the meeting was cancelled due to the presence of a sanctioned individual.

It is unclear which individuals were to attend the meeting or the nature of any sanctions imposed on them. The EU as a body has not imposed sanctions on any Georgian officials, however, several EU member states have placed Georgian officials under sanctions of various kinds, including Czechia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

US official visits Georgia to discuss Trump Route
Government critics have warned the Trump Route could decrease Georgia’s geopolitical and economic relevance.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgia–EU Relations
European Union
Georgia
Yousef Bardouka
171 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

US approves Nvidia chip exports for AI supercomputer project in Armenia, Bloomberg reports

Abkhazian Orthodox Church suspends services in bid to retake New Athos Monastery

Ingushetia’s ex-head leads first Russian Defence Ministry delegation to Syria since al-Assad’s fall

Armenian–Russian tycoon Karapetyan to remain in pre-trial detention for two more months

Euronews opens office in Baku despite crackdown on local and international media

​​Father of teen shepherds killed by security forces holds solo picket in Makhachkala

Georgian Appeals Court upholds two-year sentence for journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli

EU postpones meeting with Georgia ‘due to presence of sanctioned official’

Show more
Our Newsletters

Tucker Carlson brings the ‘war on Christianity’ to the Caucasus

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 19 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org