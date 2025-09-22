EU to provide Armenia with €200 million

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

EU enlargement chief Marta Kos has announced that Brussels intends to provide Armenia with a €200 million ($236 million) grant as part of the Resilience and Growth Plan.

Kos made the announcement during a press conference in Yerevan on Friday.

According to state-run news outlet Armenpress, Kos said the funding would boost connectivity, resilience, and business development investments.

‘This is evidence of Armenia's commitment to a clear reform agenda. This also demonstrates your clear commitment to implementing reforms in key areas’, Kos said, adding that the EU is ready to support Armenia in transport, trade, energy, and infrastructure projects in like with the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative, which would see to the unlocking of transport and energy links for Armenia’s neighbours through its territory.

According to Armenpress, Kos also said that more than €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion) had already been allocated to Armenia since 2021, adding that the EU is actively working on developing an international and interregional connectivity agenda linking Europe with Central Asia through the South Caucasus.

In early August in Washington, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to establish the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which would connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory. The two countries also initialled their peace treaty.

Kos’ visit to Armenia followed her trip to Azerbaijan, where she highlighted opportunities offered by the peace process, saying that ‘peace in the region opens up opportunities for markets, trade, and investment’.